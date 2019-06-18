Ducks Cause Accident, Chaos on Motorway in Russia

Russians are very aggressive people, or so the Internet would have you believe. While that might be partially accurate, it turns out that Russians are also very sensitive when it comes to ducks and their adorable ducklings.
A family of ducks caused a lot of chaos on a motorway in Saint Petersburg, Russia and, of course, it was all caught on camera. You will find the footage at the bottom of the page, courtesy of Viral Hog.
“A driver stopped suddenly to avoid a small family of ducks crossing the road,” reads the description of the video. “This caused an accident with the vehicle behind them. Then some other people stopped traffic to help the ducks safely cross.”
As you can see, when the driver with the camera arrives at the scene, a Mazda has already been rear-ended by a Hyundai. The woman driving the Hyundai is looking at the damage and the smoke she’s caused, apparently in disbelief.
Then, the driver with the camera stops his own vehicle in the middle of the road and goes to check on the duck and her ducklings. They seem caught on the road, as the chicks can’t climb the curb, so the dude just follows them around, camera in hand, while more cars stop behind him. Eventually, with help from other motorists, the duck and the chicks were taken to safety.
While this is a story with a happy ending, a word to drivers: you should probably reconsider stopping in the middle of a motorway for a bunch of fowl. A lane was already blocked by the two damaged vehicles and this dude just blocked another to save the ducks.
If you feel like you must intervene, do it safely and with consideration towards other drivers: at the very least, pull over and don’t just stop in the middle of the road.
