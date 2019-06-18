autoevolution
 

Europe Shows Glimpse of Home-Grown Fighter Jet

18 Jun 2019, 15:53 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
As the European Union struggles to come to terms with the new strategic reality and the erratic alliance with the Trump-led America, the idea of a joint European army, is slowly beginning to take shape. And as with any army, this new one needs weapons.
5 photos
Boeing Airpower Teaming SystemBoeing Airpower Teaming SystemBoeing Airpower Teaming SystemBoeing Airpower Teaming System
On Monday, June 17, the Paris Air Show kicked off in the French capital. Being one of the largest such events on the continent, the event drew crowds of John Does and state leaders in equal measure.

The aviation exhibition was the venue chosen by the leaders of Spain, France and Germany to announce plans to jointly build a new fighter jet to replace the aging Eurofighter Typhoon and the Rafale. This week’s announcement is the coronation of talks that started between France and Germany in 2017.

And they even showed a mockup of the said fighter, an empty shell with no working component, but a proof of commitment.

According to Euronews, the fighter plane will be part of the Future Combat Air System (FCAS), a program started by the UK Royal Air Force and quickly adopted by France.

The machine is supposed to be able to use conventional weapons, but also drones. As per the initial details announced, it should be up and running by 2040.

“In 2040, the French Armed Forces will be equipped with a combat aircraft, built between Europeans, to face the fights of tomorrow. This is historical and that’s just the beginning,” Euronews cites French Defence Minister, Florence Parly as saying.

The jet is supposed to be built by a collaboration between two French-based aerospace behemoths, Dassault Aviation and Airbus.

Presently, the European Union member states field a variety of airplanes, ranging from Soviet-era MIGs to new or second-hand F-16s. The bulk of the continent’s air power is represented by the Eurofighter Typhoon and imported F-16s.

fighter jet Dassault Aviation Airbus Europe eurofighter typhoon
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy 5 Top Rated Electric Scooters to Cure Your Lime and Bird Addiction The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? 5 Must Have Truck Bed Accessories Your Pickup Badly Needs Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Latest car models:
PORSCHE 718 SpyderPORSCHE 718 Spyder Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE 718 Cayman GT4 (982)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GT4 (982) CoupeRENAULT ZoeRENAULT Zoe SmallBENTLEY Flying SpurBENTLEY Flying Spur LuxuryBMW 3 Series TouringBMW 3 Series Touring CompactAll car models  
 
 