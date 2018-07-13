autoevolution
 

Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro is the First Bike Capable of Talking to Cars

Creating a connected network of roads and cars is the latest dream automakers around the world share. Called vehicle-to-everything communication, or V2X, this dream of the automotive world has expanded to the realm of bike manufacturers.
Since vehicles regardless of their type or size share the same roads, having them able to alert each other of their intentions, hazards and more might be essential in increasing road safety and traffic efficiency.

Ducati became this week the first bike builder to announce it is researching V2X technology. Together with a couple of Audi vehicles, a Multistrada 1200 Enduro is currently taking part in the first demonstration in Europe of a comm system between motorbikes and cars.

The research Ducati is conducting in this field will lead sometime in 2020 to the introduction of a bike with front and rear radar, the company said.

In the demonstration program, the Ducati uses the Qualcomm 9150 C-V2X chipset to exchange information with an Audi Q7 and an Audi A4. The info being passed from one another include intersection collision warning, across traffic turn collision risk warning and warning of sudden braking of the leading bike.

“This is the perfect demonstration of use cases in which the modern technologies can drastically improve the safety of future motorcycle users,” said in a statement Pierluigi Zampieri, vehicle innovation manager at Ducati. 

“Indeed, the C-V2X communication is one of the key projects of the Ducati 2025 safety roadmap.”

V2X technology is currently under development at the hands of several IT and communications specialists. Two years ago Audi, BMW, and Daimler got together with the Ericsson, Huawei, and Qualcomm to create the 5G Automotive Association, 5GAA.

The goal of the organization is to make transportation safer and greener by using the future 5G communications platform to enable the implementation of V2X and the rise of the truly connected cars.
