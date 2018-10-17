autoevolution

Drugged-Up Driver Drives 3-Wheeled Citroen on The Highway, Gets Arrested

17 Oct 2018, 12:55 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
A young man in Greater Manchester, England, didn’t just get behind the wheel of a car after taking drugs: he drove a car that was so banged-up that cops couldn’t even believe their eyes when they arrested him.
4 photos
Banged-up Citroen pulled over on the highway in the Greater Manchester areaBanged-up Citroen pulled over on the highway in the Greater Manchester areaBanged-up Citroen pulled over on the highway in the Greater Manchester area
It happened last week, after concerned motorists started calling in at the North West Motorway Police to report a red Citroen C1 going on the M60 on a bare steel wheel, the BBC reports. The first sighting was near Bury, Greater Manchester, and police eventually caught up with the driver. After all, how far could he get and how fast could he go when he was driving a 3-wheeled car?

According to the report, not even the cops expected to see such a sight. Not only was the car missing a tire, but it was also very banged-up, missing a headlight and a side mirror, and showing clear signs of having been involved in a collision of some sort.

And here’s where the story gets even stranger: the cops pulled the driver over and eventually arrested him on suspicion of drug-driving. As for the poor state of the car, the 20-year-old man told the officers that he hadn’t been involved in any accident prior to getting on the highway. Still, he couldn’t account for the damage to the car.

“I have never seen a car in a worse condition on a motorway,” Inspector Neil Anson tells the BBC. “It is beyond belief that the driver thought he could control the vehicle in this condition. His intoxicated state might have had something to do with that.”

In addition to the drug-driving charge, the young man is also looking at more charges on driving-related offenses, including driving without insurance. More details have not been made public at this time, but the photos of the car he was driving when he was pulled over speak volumes for how irresponsible he’s been.
lol fail Citroen highway police UK
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Is It Cheating? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
Latest car models:
FORD Territory (China)FORD Territory (China) Medium SUVBMW X7 (G07)BMW X7 (G07) Large SUVPORSCHE Panamera GTS SportPORSCHE Panamera GTS Sport Upper PremiumPORSCHE Panamera GTSPORSCHE Panamera GTS Upper PremiumHYUNDAI EquusHYUNDAI Equus Upper PremiumAll car models  
 
 