Drugged-Up Driver Drives 3-Wheeled Citroen on The Highway, Gets Arrested

In addition to the drug-driving charge, the young man is also looking at more charges on driving-related offenses, including driving without insurance. More details have not been made public at this time, but the photos of the car he was driving when he was pulled over speak volumes for how irresponsible he’s been. It happened last week, after concerned motorists started calling in at the North West Motorway Police to report a red Citroen C1 going on the M60 on a bare steel wheel, the BBC reports. The first sighting was near Bury, Greater Manchester, and police eventually caught up with the driver. After all, how far could he get and how fast could he go when he was driving a 3-wheeled car?According to the report, not even the cops expected to see such a sight . Not only was the car missing a tire, but it was also very banged-up, missing a headlight and a side mirror, and showing clear signs of having been involved in a collision of some sort.And here’s where the story gets even stranger: the cops pulled the driver over and eventually arrested him on suspicion of drug-driving. As for the poor state of the car, the 20-year-old man told the officers that he hadn’t been involved in any accident prior to getting on the highway. Still, he couldn’t account for the damage to the car.“I have never seen a car in a worse condition on a motorway,” Inspector Neil Anson tells the BBC. “It is beyond belief that the driver thought he could control the vehicle in this condition. His intoxicated state might have had something to do with that.”In addition to the drug-driving charge, the young man is also looking at more charges on driving-related offenses, including driving without insurance. More details have not been made public at this time, but the photos of the car he was driving when he was pulled over speak volumes for how irresponsible he’s been.