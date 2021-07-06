5 Delivery Drones and Air Taxis Could Boost Medical Transport, but Are They Safe?

Drones Can Save Royal Navy Sailors From Drowning When Falling Overboard

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) have a plethora of applications and military use definitely tops that list. Take the British Royal Navy for instance, which is now testing heavy-lift Minerva drones for water rescue purposes. 6 photos

The T-150 drone has a 140 lbs (68 kg) payload and a range of up to 43 miles (70 km). NavyX, which consists of Navy’s experimentation personnel, has been involved for months in a series of tests using the T-80 and T-150 Minerva drones, to see if it could be a reliable solution for helping sailors who fall overboard.Up until now, the drone tests have been conducted at the Royal Navy ’s Diving School at Horsea Island, Portsmouth, and more recently, on a civilian boat, as reported by the Royal Navy The drones are used for locating the overboard victim and for delivering life-saving equipment. The remotely-piloted system hovers over the location until the rescue team arrives at the location, to indicate the right spot. The Royal Navy successfully tested the drones at Horsea Island where the aircraft managed to locate the dummy in the water and drop a package with a life raft. It then lingered above the dummy waiting for the rescuers.These “man overboard” drills proved that drones can quickly find sailors when they fall, reducing the rescue time and providing the necessary equipment to save them from drowning. The remotely-piloted systems could be equipped with thermal imaging cameras to make their job easier.Drones have also been tested by the Royal Marines for delivering necessary supplies and ammunition to Commandos in training.Minerva drones are manufactured by London-based company Malloy Aeronautics. The company builds the UAVs to military standards as a lot of its customers are military clients.The T-80 model can be controlled using a laptop that sends the drone to a specific point selected on the map. The T-80 drone has a maximum payload capacity of up to 66 pounds (30 kg) and a range of up to 30 miles (50 km).The T-150 drone has a 140 lbs (68 kg) payload and a range of up to 43 miles (70 km).