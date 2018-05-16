DreamCase Makes Sleeping In Your Tesla Easier Than Ever Before

Ever since Tesla came out with the Model S, people thought about ways of sleeping in the all-electric sedan. Someone even made a business out of sleeping in the Model S, renting the car on Airbnb for crying out loud! But what about Tesla owners who don’t want to pay up for accommodation or use somebody else’s car?
Enter DreamCase, a Slovenia-based company whose product is exactly what the label says it is. Available for the Model S, Model 3, and Model X, the DreamCase consists of a leather-bound case, portable folding memory foam mattress, duvet, and travel pillows. Care to guess how much it costs for the Model 3, whose mattress measures 93 by 191 centimeters (37 by 75.2 inches)? That’d be €549, thank you!
The slightly more premium DreamCase + Sheeting costs €625 and the most significant difference, as opposed to the standard DreamCase, comes in the form of 100-percent Marko Satin cotton. For the Model 3, the Ljubljana-based company argues that “you can drive the Model 3 while the bed is fully set up, so the flexibility whilst traveling is great.” And that’s impressive considering the length and trunk opening of the baby Tesla.
“DreamCase was designed to make car travel spontaneous, convenient and safe by swiftly unfolding into a double mattress for the coziest of rest with multi-layer memory foam, car duvet and pillows neatly encased,” we’re told by the description on the product’s web page. The front side area of the flip-down plate, on the other hand, is designed to trap cold air from the mid-console air conditioning, and on a hot day, that area is reportedly capable of keeping “beverages and food fresher.”
Although it appears to be the perfect solution to sleep in your Tesla Model 3 as comfortable as technically possible, the DreamCase might not be worth the money. Unless you’re fully committed to displacing hotel stays, those €549 are hard to justify. And by the way, make that €579 for the Model X and €779 for the Model S.
On that note, is the DreamCase overpriced or does it make sense from your point of view?
The slightly more premium DreamCase + Sheeting costs €625 and the most significant difference, as opposed to the standard DreamCase, comes in the form of 100-percent Marko Satin cotton. For the Model 3, the Ljubljana-based company argues that “you can drive the Model 3 while the bed is fully set up, so the flexibility whilst traveling is great.” And that’s impressive considering the length and trunk opening of the baby Tesla.
“DreamCase was designed to make car travel spontaneous, convenient and safe by swiftly unfolding into a double mattress for the coziest of rest with multi-layer memory foam, car duvet and pillows neatly encased,” we’re told by the description on the product’s web page. The front side area of the flip-down plate, on the other hand, is designed to trap cold air from the mid-console air conditioning, and on a hot day, that area is reportedly capable of keeping “beverages and food fresher.”
Although it appears to be the perfect solution to sleep in your Tesla Model 3 as comfortable as technically possible, the DreamCase might not be worth the money. Unless you’re fully committed to displacing hotel stays, those €549 are hard to justify. And by the way, make that €579 for the Model X and €779 for the Model S.
On that note, is the DreamCase overpriced or does it make sense from your point of view?