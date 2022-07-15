Double-Loft Patara Tiny House Blends Practicality With Aesthetics, Is Cozy and Spacious

The tiny living movement seems unstoppable and utterly blooming, gaining more and more followers every year. Luckily for them, there are plenty of options to choose from when it comes to building the perfect tiny house, and Uber Tiny Homes’ Patara design definitely makes the cut.
For those who aren’t familiar with Uber Tiny Homes, it's a construction company based in Byron Bay, Australia. It specializes in designing and building tiny homes and has multiple designs to choose from. If you live in Australia, you can have your tiny house built by Uber Tiny Homes itself, but, unfortunately, the company only serves the Aussie market. If you live elsewhere, you have to commission someone else for the building part, but you can still enjoy one of Uber Tiny Homes’ designs, as the company sells detailed plans for all its models, at a really affordable price.
There are 12 tiny house models in the company’s lineup. But if none of them are to your liking, you can also contact Uber Tiny Homes and have them custom design one specifically to your needs.
The tiny house design you see in the images is called Patara and it is one of the most popular models in the company’s portfolio. It measures 9.6 m (31.4 ft) in length (plus the window box), 3 m (9.8 ft) in width, and 3.7 m (12.3 ft) in height. Uber Tiny Homes also offers an RV version of the model, with the Patara RV being built to RV standards, which means both its width and length have been reduced to just 2.5 m/8.2 ft (the width) and 8.4 m/27.6 ft (the length). The height of the RV version is the same.
Patara manages to perfectly blend practicality with aesthetics. It is an impressively spacious tiny house with two lofts. Access to both lofts is made via a set of stairs with storage in them. You can get to the lofts by walking normally, without having to crawl.
On the ground floor, you have the kitchen, which has enough space to fit a full-size fridge. There’s plenty of countertop space and plenty of natural light flooding the entire house. A cozy lounge with a window nook is great for chilling with guests.
The bathroom can come with either a shower cabin or a full-size bathtub and there are two sinks, one for her and one for him. Toilet-wise, customers can choose between a compost toilet to waterless or fully flushing.
Prices for the Patara vary depending on the customizations made, but Uber Tiny Homes says it's somewhere in the USD 108,000 price range. As for the detailed plans of this model, the website displays a price of $67 (USD) for all the designs, although the prices may be outdated. On Facebook, Uber Tiny Homes mentioned a price of $200 USD for one of its other models.
