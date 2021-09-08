Don’t Count on Google Assistant to Open Your myQ Garage Door These Days

One of the best things about latest-generation smartphones these days is that they come with a digital assistant, and while this piece of technology can very well come in handy for basic things like setting a reminder, it can also be used when driving for a wide array of tasks.
Android Auto and CarPlay users certainly know this best. Google Assistant and Siri, respectively, allow them to control the playback in most media apps, interact with a navigation app like Google Maps and Apple Maps, and even make and answer phone calls without physical interaction.
In other words, the distraction behind the wheel is significantly reduced, and at the end of the day, this is exactly why the integration of digital assistants is so important.
But at the same time, such features also make it more convenient to control other devices. For example, users have been able to open and close their garage doors with voice commands for quite some time, though most recently, myQ by Chamberlain customers have been having quite a hard time doing it.
And it’s all because this integration has been completely broken for nearly two weeks, with the parent company itself acknowledging an error that makes it impossible to control myQ garage doors via Google Assistant.
Chamberlain says it has already discovered what’s causing the whole thing, but for the time being, no fix has been deployed, so users continue to struggle with Google Assistant in their cars. And what’s worse is there’s no ETA as to when a patch could be rolled out, as the parent company says it continues the investigation and working on a resolution as we speak.
In the meantime, there’s not much you can do to bring things back to normal, other than wait for the company to come up with a fix. The bug was acknowledged in late August, so with a little luck, it shouldn’t take too long before Google Assistant integration starts working properly in myQ.
