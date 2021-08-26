Google Fixes One More Android Auto Problem as New Updates Roll Out

Everybody knows there’s a lot to fix in Android Auto, but the good news is Google is very committed to improving the experience with the app, so new updates and fixes are released regularly to users out there.
The living proof is a recent bug fix that made its way to users a few days ago, with Google confirming that a problem making it impossible for Android Auto to read messages should be gone now.
Worth knowing, however, is that the fix isn’t bundled with the new Android Auto update that we told you about yesterday but with the latest Google app version, as it looks like the one to blame for the whole thing was Google Assistant.
In other words, Android Auto not being able to read messages in your car was all due to a problem in Google Assistant, and now the latest update for the Google app should bring things back to normal.
Several users have already confirmed in this discussion thread on Google’s forums that installing the newest version of the Google app indeed fixes the problem, so if you too are struggling with Android Auto not reading messages, you now know what you have to do.
More and more app updates are certainly good news for Android Auto users, as Google has clearly accelerated the release pace on this front. In addition to this new version of the Google app, the company also ships new Android Auto updates more frequently, with new beta builds published regularly to allow testers out there to take new features for a spin before their production launch.
In theory, this approach should lead to a more stable experience overall, as Google can therefore receive feedback on specific functionality and further polish it before it’s bundled with stable builds of Android Auto that are distributed through the Google Play Store to all devices out there and not part of the beta program.
