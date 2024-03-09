Don't Miss This 1/4-Mile Battle of the Highly Tuned High-Performance 4-Door Coupes

Drag racing stock high-performance cars down the quarter mile is fun and all, but doing so with highly tuned models like the BMW M8 Gran Coupe, Porsche Panamera Turbo, and the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4-Door coupe is an entirely different story. Seeing these high-value vehicles go at it in an all-out, no-nonsense drag race is truly something to behold, especially when the winner isn't as clear-cut as you'd normally expect.
First, let's meet our contestants and see what each one is armed with. The sporty BMW M8 Gran Coupe has a lot in common with its slightly smaller brother, the M8. However, it has a longer wheelbase with enough room for two more passengers in the back. Well, provided they aren't towering giants.
Underneath all its fancy garments, it packs a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine coupled to an 8-speed automatic transmission system, which sends 616 hp (625 ps) to all of its wheels and produces 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque.
This model weighs 4,365 lbs. or 1,980 kg and can hit 62 mph or 100 kph in just 3.2 seconds with a top speed of 155 mph or 249 kph. Now for the fun part! Because it's tuned, it now has an output of 789 hp or 800 ps with 664 lb-ft. (900 Nm) of torque. The total cost for the power upgrade was around $7,714.
Next, we have the Porsche Panamera Turbo, which also felt the hammer's blow. Its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine can generate 730 hp or 740 ps with 737 lb-ft or 1,000 Nm of torque. It has an all-wheel drive system with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and weighs 4,585 lbs. or 2,080 kg. The cost for the extra 188 horsepower was around 2,545 US dollars. Not too shabby!
Lastly, we have the absolutely stunning Mercedes-AMG GT 63. It, too, was tuned and now delivers 730 hp (740 ps) with 774 lb-ft or 1,050 Nm of torque. It weighs 4,508 lbs. or 2,045 kg, and the tune costs around $2,500, which is not bad for those extra 100 ponies.
Now, let's finally start the fun! The Mercedes won without breaking a sweat during the first attempt, but that's not because it's vastly superior. The BMW, driven by Mat Watson from the "carwow" YouTube channel, had some gear-shifting problems, so they had to do it again.
During the second race, the BMW won, followed by the AMG and Porsche. The latter can't keep up with the other two; it was doomed from the start. They went for a third try, and the Mercedes won because the BMW had shifting issues again and came in second place.
Because it was unclear who the real winner was, two more drag races followed. The BMW blew the other two out of the water during the first one, but the Mercedes-AMG won the second, proving it was tied with the M8.
It was so close that the fastest time for the BMW and Mercedes was 10.9 seconds. The Porsche, however, finished in 11 seconds flat. Some more roll races followed after, where the BMW won again. During the last brake test, the Porsche finally won something and went home to brag about it.
It goes without saying that while there is a podium place for each one, none of these spectacular vehicles can be called a loser. At the end of the day, they are all fascinating in their own right.