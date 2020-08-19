Dodge Charger SRT8 "Plum Swayze" Looks Extra Thicc

Certain Dodge Charger owners who take their Mopar machines deep down the customization rabbit hole steer clear of giving their cars nicknames, with some fans of the genre believing these people need help with that. Well, the driver of the 2007 Charger SRT8 we have here can certainly handle the said aspect on his own. Allow us to explain.
This tricked-out Charger, which features a chameleon finish, is dubbed Plum Swayze, thus mixing the infamous Plum Crazy hue the Mopar people introduced back in the day and revived for the modern era, with the name of the late Patrick Swayze, one of the actors whose stars are found on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Looking past the... partially purple finish of the four-door muscle car, we notice massive fender flares, whose visible rivets make the whole widebody look stand out even more.
These are filled by massive SV2Forged wheels and while their design may or may not split opinions, these certainly add to the attention magnet effect of the vehicle. And yes, the hugging-the-road stance of the car is the result of an air setup.
The hood we have here seems to come from the Dodge Charger Hellcat, while the custom headlights, eyelids and all, complete the bespoke front-end look.
Moving over to the posterior of the Mopar machine, we find aftermarket light clusters, along with a roof spoiler and a boot lid spoiler.
There's no mention of tech modding, but, given the 2007 model year of the machine, the 6.1-liter HEMI delivers a respectable 425 ponies in factory trim.
For the record, this sort of projects often go through various changes over the years, which means two things. First of all, the vehicle could receive tech upgrades. Secondly, the look seen here might not be the car's final form.
