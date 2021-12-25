Dodge Charger Hellcat Puts the 'B' in 'Bad', Older Corvette Doesn't Give a Damn About It

You can say a lot of things about FCA, but they sure know how to milk a car for as many years as possible. The third-generation Challenger has been around since 2008, and its four-door sibling, the Charger, is already 11 years old.
Nonetheless, despite coming out toward the end of the 2000s, the two have been constantly upgraded. Be it new technology gear, tweaked looks, or additional powertrains, Dodge has managed to keep them on the competitive side of their respective segments.
The Hellcat engine has been the talk of the town for a few years now, and it is what powers the Dodge Charger depicted on film below. In the latest iteration, the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 produces 717 hp and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque in the SRT Hellcat Widebody. The Redeye model boasts an even more impressive 797 hp and 707 lb-ft (959 Nm) for a 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in 3.6 seconds, and a quarter-mile time of under 11 seconds, with an exit speed of 129 mph (208 kph).
Now, as everyone and their grandmother knows, from the tons of videos showing various models packing the famous mill drag racing, handling all that power requires lots of practice. Well, that and perfect weather conditions, good tires, and a little bit of luck.
That said, do you think this particular four-door super sedan crossed the finish line first, beating one bad@ss ‘Vette in the process? The latter is said to be in the Z06 configuration, part of the previous generation, meaning that it is a force to be reckoned with, even without any mods.
A supercharged 6.2-liter V8 unit is responsible for rocketing it to 62 mph (100 kph) in less than 3.8 seconds and all the way up to 196 mph (315 kph). As for the output and torque, these are rated at 650 hp and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) for the stock car.
The Hellcat engine has been the talk of the town for a few years now, and it is what powers the Dodge Charger depicted on film below. In the latest iteration, the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 produces 717 hp and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque in the SRT Hellcat Widebody. The Redeye model boasts an even more impressive 797 hp and 707 lb-ft (959 Nm) for a 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in 3.6 seconds, and a quarter-mile time of under 11 seconds, with an exit speed of 129 mph (208 kph).
Now, as everyone and their grandmother knows, from the tons of videos showing various models packing the famous mill drag racing, handling all that power requires lots of practice. Well, that and perfect weather conditions, good tires, and a little bit of luck.
That said, do you think this particular four-door super sedan crossed the finish line first, beating one bad@ss ‘Vette in the process? The latter is said to be in the Z06 configuration, part of the previous generation, meaning that it is a force to be reckoned with, even without any mods.
A supercharged 6.2-liter V8 unit is responsible for rocketing it to 62 mph (100 kph) in less than 3.8 seconds and all the way up to 196 mph (315 kph). As for the output and torque, these are rated at 650 hp and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) for the stock car.