Dodge Challenger Hellcat Races Chevrolet Corvette Z06, Destruction Is Complete

Both the Dodge Challenger Hellcat and the C7 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 were introduced for the 2015 model year. And while they're obviously not direct competitors, enthusiasts haven't stopped racing them ever since. That's the case with the adventure we have here, which sees the 'Vette and the Mopar machine go for a quick brawl.
In the Dodge corner, we have a Hellcat Widebody with the six-speed manual. Sure, the clutch doesn't bring the ideal setup for racing, but it didn't stop the driver from taking on that Z06.
And yes, this is a stock example of the muscle car, which means its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 churns out 717 hp (727 PS) and 656 lb-ft (889 Nm) of twist.
As for the Golden Bowtie corner, it is occupied by a Corvette Z06 featuring the eight-speed automatic transmission. Unlike its opponent, the Chevy has been invited to the aftermarket table, albeit only featuring a cold air intake, which doesn't bring a significant output increase.
Speaking of which, we'll remind you that the blower assisting the 6.2-liter V8 of the Corvette pushes the output to 650 hp (659 PS) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque. Of course, we can't discuss such a battle without mentioning the weight difference between the two coupes, which sits at around 900 lbs (400+ kg), with the 'Vette being the lighter car, obviously.
The duo went for a pair of rolling races, but please keep in mind not to use such street battles as an example and head over to the drag strip when you feel it's time to do battle.
Now, such a battle also has an important aural side. YouTuber Can I Be Frank, who brought this adventure to us, rode shotgun in the Z06, but you can still enjoy the voice of each vehicle, so we're asking you to be the judge of the decibel competition between the Hellcat and the LT4 eight-cylinder monsters.
However, these shenanigans are not just about the said beasts. You see, the piece of footage below also delivers some bonus races, with players such as a BMW M340i and a tuned S550-generation Ford Mustang with a ten-speed automatic joining the game.
