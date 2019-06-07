autoevolution
 

Delivery Guy Falls Off His Bike, Walks Straight Into Moving Bus

7 Jun 2019
by
This is why you should always wear a helmet when you’re biking, regardless if only do it occasionally or you make a living out of it, as Joseph Nicholson used to do when he worked for Just Eat.
He no longer works as a delivery biker because of an accident that nearly cost him his life and that could have easily been avoided if he’d worn his helmet. It happened in Cardiff, U.K., and Nicholson has no recollection of it, he tells Wales Online.

Security cameras at a nearby pub captured it, starting with the moment when Nicholson tried to make a turn and slipped on the wet asphalt. He went down with his bike and he hit his head, but he didn’t even realize it.

Nicholson says he remembers getting off the road with help from passers-by and turning his bike upside down to check on the chain. He also remembers complaining about hurting his thumb, but he had no idea just how badly he’d injured himself.

In the footage, Nicholson is seen acting confused and you can tell when he begins to feel worse, as he leans over and props himself against the wall. Then, out of a sudden, he turns around and he stumbles head-first back into the street, straight into the path of an incoming bus. He’s hit head-on.

Actually, he was lucky the bus hit him in the neck, he says. “It caught me on my neck - that could've been head on, face on, whatever,” he says of the impact. “I'd like to thank the bus driver, I have little to no memory of the time before being in the ambulance but I recall him consoling me and being very kind.”

In the double accident, Nicholson suffered a concussion, a cut forehead and neck, and plenty of bruising, but looking at the video, he knows it could have been much worse. And, while he himself will never work as a delivery biker again, he’s speaking out to warn others of not making the same mistake he made.

“I've gotten away with one, it could've been fatal,” he says. “I would say to riders '’wear a helmet’.”

Words to live by. Literally.

