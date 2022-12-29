Davinci Motor To Debut Futuristic Electric Performance DC100 Bike at CES 2023

The world was quite impressed with Davinci Motor’s DC100 electric performance bike when it was initially unveiled in July 2021 and presented as a “two-wheeled robot.”
While the futuristic e-bike made its official debut in China in October of this year, the company’s products haven’t yet landed in the U.S. market. That’s about to change soon, as the Chinese startup has announced it will showcase the DC100 electric motorcycle at the Consumer Electronics Show in January 2023.
The DC100 is the first model that the startup has put through its production line in Zibo, China.
“We’re excited to announce that CES 2023 represents our first on-site appearance in the U.S. market,” Rosanna Libia, Davinci Motor International Business Manager, has declared. “As a tech-driven company, this show is top on our agenda for events where we want to represent ourselves as a tech company in the U.S. and across the world.”
For the Chinese startup, showing it at CES represents the “perfect opportunity for end-users to get a feel of the product for the first time while acting as a chance for potential U.S. dealers and distributors to get a first look as well.”
The DC100 was also introduced in Europe in November at EICMA, which is the world’s largest motorcycles exhibition and takes place every year in Milan, Italy. So a debut on the U.S. market was the next natural step for the company.
Advertised as a rival to traditional 1,000cc motorbikes in terms of performance, the Davinci DC100 boasts a 17.7 kWh battery that powers an electric motor capable of an output of 134 hp (100 kW / 136 ps) with 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque.
With these figures, the bike can accelerate from 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in three seconds and reach a maximum speed of 124 mph (200 kph). Moreover, the DC100 can be charged in 30 minutes thanks to level three fast charging and offers an NEDC range of 249 miles (400 km).
As if all the above were not impressive enough, the company says its product is more than just an electric motorcycle - it’s a “robotic concept” equipped with over 300 chips and 200 sensors that give it the ability to “sense” its surroundings and track accurate information about ambient temperature, battery and motor temperature, motor load, lean angle, road condition, and more. It then uses all the information it gathers to deliver increased performance and safety.
Davinci Motor’s estimation regarding the cost of the vehicle is $27,500.
Those who want to see the DC100 electric motorcycle in person at CES 2023 will find Davinci Motor’s booth in the North Hall #10163. The company will make sure to show the latest technology and new design incorporated into its e-bike, as well as the overall riding experience.
The DC100 is the first model that the startup has put through its production line in Zibo, China.
“We’re excited to announce that CES 2023 represents our first on-site appearance in the U.S. market,” Rosanna Libia, Davinci Motor International Business Manager, has declared. “As a tech-driven company, this show is top on our agenda for events where we want to represent ourselves as a tech company in the U.S. and across the world.”
For the Chinese startup, showing it at CES represents the “perfect opportunity for end-users to get a feel of the product for the first time while acting as a chance for potential U.S. dealers and distributors to get a first look as well.”
The DC100 was also introduced in Europe in November at EICMA, which is the world’s largest motorcycles exhibition and takes place every year in Milan, Italy. So a debut on the U.S. market was the next natural step for the company.
Advertised as a rival to traditional 1,000cc motorbikes in terms of performance, the Davinci DC100 boasts a 17.7 kWh battery that powers an electric motor capable of an output of 134 hp (100 kW / 136 ps) with 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque.
With these figures, the bike can accelerate from 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in three seconds and reach a maximum speed of 124 mph (200 kph). Moreover, the DC100 can be charged in 30 minutes thanks to level three fast charging and offers an NEDC range of 249 miles (400 km).
As if all the above were not impressive enough, the company says its product is more than just an electric motorcycle - it’s a “robotic concept” equipped with over 300 chips and 200 sensors that give it the ability to “sense” its surroundings and track accurate information about ambient temperature, battery and motor temperature, motor load, lean angle, road condition, and more. It then uses all the information it gathers to deliver increased performance and safety.
Davinci Motor’s estimation regarding the cost of the vehicle is $27,500.
Those who want to see the DC100 electric motorcycle in person at CES 2023 will find Davinci Motor’s booth in the North Hall #10163. The company will make sure to show the latest technology and new design incorporated into its e-bike, as well as the overall riding experience.