NASA Wants to Know Why Venus Is so Inhospitable, Sends Two Missions Worth $500M

Lord knows we’re all in need of another habitable planet at the pace things are going, which also explains our ever-growing interest in Mars. Venus could’ve been another great place to call home since it’s so close to us and shares so many common characteristics with Earth, but we all know it’s not being very neighborly. And NASA is trying to figure out why that is, with two new missions meant to shed some light on the planet’s infernal conditions.

1 photo