Cyclist Ignores Lift Bridge Warnings, Falls into the Gap

18 Jul 2018, 13:08 UTC ·
This would be funny if it weren’t so dangerous: one female cyclist decided to ignore the barrier and the flashing lights warning her a lift bridge had begun to rise, and fell into the gap.
The incident occurred earlier this month in Menasha, Wisconsin, after the 4th of July fireworks. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has just released CCTV footage capturing the near-tragedy, and it should serve as a strong warning to all cyclists: when the barrier is down, that means you’re not to supposed to go through.

The video, which you can also see at the bottom of the page, shows the female cyclist on the Racine Street Bridge, as it’s begun to rise, to let boat traffic pass below. She completely ignores the barriers (even hitting one in her rush to get across) and the flashing lights that warn drivers and cyclists, and attempts to get through.

For whatever reason, she turns the bike sideways when she reaches the lift bridge, which is yet to arrive in the open position, and falls in the gap created. She goes down and disappears from view, and it takes eyewitnesses over 1 full minute to realize what just happened. They rush to her aide and manage to get her out just in time, while one of them is calling 911.

ABC’s WBay reports that the bridge operator had also been alerted about the incident and stopped the bridge from getting into full open position. This would explain why she managed to escape serious injury.

The cyclist’s identity has not been made public. However, the report notes that she’s a 37-year-old woman and that she was taken to a hospital in Neenah where she was treated for facial injuries. Considering how badly this could have turned out for her, a few scratches and bruises to her face must feel like a trifle.

