Custom BMW R75/6 Is an Award-Winning Showstopper From the Land of the Rising Sun

The sparkly coat of paint worn by its handmade bodywork should be a genuine delight to your moto-loving eyes.
Oftentimes, it’s fascinating to see the extent to which custom motorcycle builders will go in order to transform their ambitious vision into a reality. For instance, the Japanese craftsmen over at Kengo Kimura’s Heiwa MC spared absolutely no expense when creating this surreal BMW R75/6-based superstar, which was awarded two prizes at the Yokohama Hot Rod Custom Show a few years back.
The aftermarket therapists kicked things off with an extensive refurbishment of the donor’s 745cc boxer-twin powerplant. During the overhaul, the engine’s constant-depression Bing carbs were fitted with shiny velocity stacks, and they’re joined by a bespoke stainless-steel exhaust at the opposite end of the combustion cycle.
In addition, the electrical goodies are now powered by a modern lithium-ion battery that was cleverly hidden inside the stock airbox. Moving on to the Beemer’s chassis, Kimura and his crew upgraded its suspension with dual Ikon shocks and the repurposed KYB forks of an old-school Kawasaki, which is also responsible for supplying its mesmerizing front drum brake and tidy triple clamps.
Up in the cockpit, you’ll come across a single aftermarket gauge, as well as a unique handlebar that flaunts new levers and rubber grips. This setup keeps things free of any unwanted clutter, and it looks delightfully stunning in its simplicity! Following the installation of a retro-style headlight up north, Heiwa’s moto gurus proceeded to replace the OEM rims with fresh 18-inch substitutes wrapped in Firestone Deluxe Champion rubber.
Right, the aforementioned adjustments are all pretty cool, but this machine’s most striking feature has to be its hand-shaped bodywork. The minimalistic one-off attire consists of a steel fuel tank and an aluminum tail section, separated by a solo leather saddle that’s been upholstered in-house. Finally, a local paintwork expert was tasked with enveloping the bike’s outfit in a glittery color scheme.
