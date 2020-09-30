Custom 1974 Yamaha XS650 Proves Age Is Just a Number

I’ll start by pointing out the obvious and say that Yamaha’s XS650 was a genuine showstopper during the ‘70s. Not only did it perform like an absolute superstar, it is also, quite simply, a gorgeous piece of two-wheeled machinery in every possible way. As such, it goes without saying this marvel earned the respect and praise of many a rider.
Take, for instance, a 1974 model in the Japanese manufacturer’s revered XS650 range. is put in motion by a ferocious four-stroke SOHC parallel-twin, with a compression ratio of 8.4:1 and two valves per cylinder head. The air-cooled colossus houses two Mikuni BS38 carburetors and a generous displacement of 653cc.
At approximately 7,200 rpm, this nasty animal is fully capable of delivering up to 53 hp, joined by a solid torque output of 40 pound-feet (54 Nm) at 6,800 rpm. A five-speed constant mesh gearbox is tasked with transmitting the engine’s fierce power to the rear wheel by means of a chain final drive. Ultimately, this whole ordeal leads to a respectable top speed of 115 mph (185 kph).
Yamaha’s XS650 rolls on a 19-inch multi-spoked front wheel, coupled with an 18-inch rear counterpart. This untamed beast has a dry weight of just 420 lbs (191 kg) and its wheelbase measures a little over 56 inches (1,435 mm).
All things considered, this bad boy isn’t messing around. XS650’s remarkable features caused it to be chosen as the starting point for countless custom projects developed by workshops and solo craftsmen alike. One such venture is the result of Andy Megerle’s painstaking efforts.
Let me tell you, this talented fellow is no stranger to the automotive realm. Over the course of his career, Megerle embarked on several two- and four-wheeled quests that do a sweet job at demonstrating his outstanding abilities.
Next, the moto wizard went about blessing the front suspension with a complete overhaul and tweaking the rear shocks to achieve a more aggressive riding stance. Additionally, he disposed of the factory fuel tank to make room for an aftermarket item that keeps things looking classy.
Megerle even went as far as crafting a tasty exhaust system with stainless-steel headers from scratch. You will also notice a Motogadget gauge and a Suzuki RV50’s headlight, accompanied by a custom module on the other end.
Inspired by a Honda Z50 Monkey’s setup, he incorporated the speedometer into the headlight housing itself. To top it all off, his unique entity was enveloped in a stealthy metallic black finish.
Now, if this breathtaking 1974 Yamaha XS650 stirred your curiosity about what exactly Andy Megerle is up to, the surgeon’s awe-inspiring undertakings can be admired on his Instagram profile. Should you be looking to delight your eyes to the sight of more one-off goodness, that’s the next place you ought to be heading!
