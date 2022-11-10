Cupra Born Arrives in Australia for a Tour of the Country Prior to Next Month's Launch

SEAT’s performance and electrified brand Cupra is already present in the land Down Under with the Leon, Ateca, and Formentor. As of next month, these will be joined by the Born.
The electric hatchback, which is closely related to the Volkswagen ID.3, has already arrived in Australia, where the company’s engineers managed to collect a dizzying amount of data having driven it more than 22,000 km (13,670 miles) locally.
Courtesy of all sorts of cameras mounted to different parts of the car, and to a device that recorded all the information, Cupra’s engineers managed to collect thousands of pieces of data. Subsequent to analyzing it, they came to a satisfactory conclusion: “the car is all ready to conquer Australia.”
This test was mandatory in order to make sure that the Cupra Born can withstand the conditions Down Under, and saw the Born take on endless roads. “There are highways that have specific lanes for bicycles, and it’s curious to come across animal crossing signs that we don’t normally see in Europe, such as those for kangaroos and koalas,” said Cupra’s Chief Engineer for Globalization, Jairo Hernandez.
Pre-sales of the Cupra Born will start in December, with pricing and specifications for the local market to be announced in due course. As we already mentioned above, it will join the Leon, Ateca, and Formentor in the automaker’s family, which will be enhanced later on by “a wide range of engine variants, including plug-in hybrids,” the company announced this summer, when they officially kicked off their local operations in Australia.
Cupra’s first showroom in the Pacific country was inaugurated a few months ago, in Sydney, with design inspired by the local landscapes and a touch of the Mediterranean. It has raised the number of Cupra City Garages to seven worldwide, after the ones in Germany (Hamburg and Munich), Italy (Milan), Portugal (Lisbon), Netherlands (Rotterdam), and Mexico (Mexico City).
