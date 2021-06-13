One Brave Earthling Is Paying $28 Million to Fly With Jeff Bezos to Space

5 Built for the Future: Camper VisionVenture from Hymer and BASF

3 The Andromeda Is an Airplane-RV Conversion With Its Own Jacuzzi, Full Amenities

Coziness, Roominess, and Style Is What the Lyseo Gallery Motorhome Is All About

Bürstner’s new motorhome concept is a homey vehicle equipped with everything you need to travel without compromise. It also comes with a special element that makes the entire car even better. 5 photos



One of the most eye-catching components of the four-seater Lyseo Gallery is its “Gallery Roof,” which is an area located above the over-cab, which makes for a great sleeper, thanks to its spacious bedroom. The roof offers a second floor and the XXL comfort size sleeping berth gives you a 110 cm (43.3-inch) headroom.



The sleeping area is accessible through a set of stairs, and you’ve also got your essentials such as a table, seat, and phone charging station.



What’s even more special about this pop-top roof is that it can be elevated in just 90 seconds, with the help of compressed air and a specially developed air chamber system. With the roof erected, the Lyseo Gallery



The entire Lyseo Gallery vehicle measures 6.89 meters (22.6 ft) in length, 2.3 meters (7.5 ft) in width, and 2.96 m (9.7 ft) in height.



But let’s go down the stairs again, where you’ve also got a roomy washroom, a kitchen with a pop-up coffee machine, a retractable extractor fan, a bar, a solid worktop, an induction/gas hob, electrically controlled drawers, and more. There’s a phone charging station downstairs as well, right near the entrance.



The coziness and style of the Lyseo Gallery are enhanced by the Chartreuse-coloured Burlington-type quilted buffalo leather and dark grey, combined with light finishes and an elegant shag pile carpet, as explained on Bürstner’s website.



For now, the Lyseo Gallery is just a press launch vehicle, completed from start to finish in 18 months. It is approved for use, but we are yet to be informed when it will go into production. All we know from Bürstner is that it does indeed intend to offer serial-produced



Bürstner is a brand owned by Hymer , a large motorhome and caravan manufacturer in Europe. Bürstner has been making this type of vehicles for 50 years now, and its Lyseo Gallery model is just about the coziest motorhome we’ve seen lately.One of the most eye-catching components of the four-seater Lyseo Gallery is its “Gallery Roof,” which is an area located above the over-cab, which makes for a great sleeper, thanks to its spacious bedroom. The roof offers a second floor and the XXL comfort size sleeping berth gives you a 110 cm (43.3-inch) headroom.The sleeping area is accessible through a set of stairs, and you’ve also got your essentials such as a table, seat, and phone charging station.What’s even more special about this pop-top roof is that it can be elevated in just 90 seconds, with the help of compressed air and a specially developed air chamber system. With the roof erected, the Lyseo Gallery vehicle has a body height of approximately 3.7 meters (12 feet).The entire Lyseo Gallery vehicle measures 6.89 meters (22.6 ft) in length, 2.3 meters (7.5 ft) in width, and 2.96 m (9.7 ft) in height.But let’s go down the stairs again, where you’ve also got a roomy washroom, a kitchen with a pop-up coffee machine, a retractable extractor fan, a bar, a solid worktop, an induction/gas hob, electrically controlled drawers, and more. There’s a phone charging station downstairs as well, right near the entrance.The coziness and style of the Lyseo Gallery are enhanced by the Chartreuse-coloured Burlington-type quilted buffalo leather and dark grey, combined with light finishes and an elegant shag pile carpet, as explained on Bürstner’s website.For now, the Lyseo Gallery is just a press launch vehicle, completed from start to finish in 18 months. It is approved for use, but we are yet to be informed when it will go into production. All we know from Bürstner is that it does indeed intend to offer serial-produced vehicles with this type of elevating alcove.