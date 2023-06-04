Cotton Candy Bentley Bentayga Holds a Special Place in the World of Brash Rendered Cars

You probably won't believe it, but it's been almost eight years since the assembly of the Bentley Bentayga commenced. This model represents the luxury car brand's first foray into the world of high-riding machines, and it has undoubtedly paid off.
Some consider the Rolls-Royce Cullinan the best offering in the segment, as unlike the Bentayga, which shares its construction with all large SUVs made by the Volkswagen Group, it doesn't have anything in common with high-riding Bimmers. But that's a subjective topic potentially leading to an exciting debate as long as you have enough money in the bank to afford both of them.
What we will focus on in this story is one of the boldest Bentley Bentaygas we have seen so far. Fortunately, it is as fake as its personality, as it only exists in the digital realm, sketched out by 412donklife. The rendering artist shared these CGIs online a couple of days ago, and they imagine the brand's luxury high-rider in a very controversial way, worthy of starring in a rap video and then being forgotten somewhere in a garage.
The purple hue gives it a youthful flair that doesn't do justice to the Bentley Bentayga name. The entire chrome trim on the outside was phased off and replaced by black accents, and the front and rear lighting units received a dark tint. Once you get past the candy shop-like digital paint finish, you will notice the oversized wheels. Despite being decorated by the automaker's logo, they came from Forgiato, measuring 26 inches in diameter, according to the pixel manipulator.
Since they had to fit under the arches without chopping that expensive body, they were shod in very thin tires, and this combo would affect the comfort of any vehicle, not to mention the turning radius. Thus, we would only recommend giving your car a set of humongous wheels wrapped in thin rubber if you don't fancy taking it out for a ride every now and then.
The renderings give us a glimpse of the cabin, which is less ostentatious than the exterior. Here, it sports brown leather upholstery that kind of looks like caramel, and it has several black accents for some contrast. The Bentley logo is still found on the steering wheel and gear shifter, and probably on other parts of the cockpit, and we don't even have to mention some of the equipment on board, as this is still a high-end machine, even with the brash makeover and ridiculous alloys, so name it, and it is probably there.
It's obvious that we are not fans of this CGI proposal, but are you? Speak your mind about this rendered Bentley Bentayga by hitting the comments area below.
