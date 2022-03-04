Corvette Z06 Races Camaro ZL1, Old-Timer Dodge Joins the Fun Only to Be Humiliated

More on this:

1 Chevy Turned to eBay to Develop the Corvette's Z06 V8, Spent $25K on a Ferrari 458 Engine

2 Chevy Camaro ZL1 Drags ZL1 and Corvettes, It's an FBO Slaughterhouse

3 Camaro ZL1 and Corvette Z06 Go to ¼-Mile Civil War, Someone Gets Its Butt Kicked

4 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Races Corvette Z06, Head Start Only Makes It Worse

5 Tuned Camaro ZL1 and Corvette Z06 Combine for 1,400 HP as Clear Winner Emerges