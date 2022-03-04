Corvette Z06 Races Camaro ZL1, Old-Timer Dodge Joins the Fun Only to Be Humiliated

Like every petrolhead who has a soft spot for the Chevy Corvette C8, we too are waiting to see what the new Z06 is capable of in a straight-line duel against other machines.
However, it will be a few months until it graces dealers nationwide, as it will launch this summer, so in the meantime, let’s put the spotlight on its predecessor, which is still a force to be reckoned with.
Rocking a 6.2-liter V8 engine, the Corvette Z06 C7 has 650 hp and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm) of torque to play with. Flat-out, it is capable of pushing up to 196 mph (315 kph), with the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint taking less than 4 seconds. In perfect conditions, with good tires, and a skilled driver, it is roughly a 10-second car down the quarter-mile.
As for its ad-hoc rival, which it met a few days ago presumably, at the Bandimere Speedway in Colorado, it was none other than the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. The menacing muscle car packs a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 as well, and in case you forgot, it has identical output and torque numbers to the ‘Vette Z06 C7. It too can deal with the quarter-mile in around 10 seconds on a good day, and it can hit 62 mph in under 4 seconds from a standstill.
Now, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen a drag race between the Corvette Z06 and Camaro ZL1, and it won’t be the last time either. This would be a good time to place a little bet and while you try to guess which one was faster on that day, we have to mention that the video embedded below shows two more drag races, in which the Z06 and ZL1 took on some old timers as well, beating them into submission.
