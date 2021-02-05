Consumer Reports Crowns Tesla Model 3 as the "Most Satisfying Car on the Market"

Thanks to smartphones with built-in cameras, relatively affordable data plans, and social media that lives and dies by user-generated content, it’s much easier to research new cars today than it used to be a decade ago. This is how Tesla Model 3 owners brought one too many quality issues to light, which is why I’m baffled by Consumer Reports' paying members.
“The Most Satisfying Cars on the Market” is the title of CR's most recent survey, and for some reason or another, the Model 3 is up there at the top of the list. Consumer Reports, which has a love-hate relationship with the Palo Alto-based automaker, has also underlined “historic reliability concerns.”
Take, for instance, the first Model 3 purchased by Jason Fenske. The man behind Engineering Explained took delivery of a brand-new Model 3 in December 2018 to celebrate two million subscribers on YouTube, and that car left much to be desired. Orange peel, deep scratches, a speck of dust in the paint, and panel gaps are some of the problems identified by Jason even though the vehicle had merely 21.7 miles (35 kilometers) on the odometer.
Satisfying can be defined as fulfillment, but I wouldn’t feel pleased with my purchase after spending $50,000 on a new car with so many problems. “The Most Satisfying Cars on the Market” survey also lists the Model S and Model Y in third and fourth place while the Model X settles for 10th place on the list.
Between them, CR members have chosen the Kia Telluride, Mazda MX-5 Miata, Lincoln Aviator, Lincoln Corsair, Toyota Prius, and Jeep Gladiator. As for the least satisfying nameplates, Consumer Reports singles out the Mazda CX-3 as the worst offender. That’s pretty rich coming from the same people who believe that Mazda is more reliable than Toyota and Lexus.
The most delicious excerpt from the survey concerns Jeep owners because they “criticized the Wrangler for its acceleration and handling.” I’m sorry to say it, but expecting car-like performance from a body-on-frame utility vehicle is like going to a McDonald’s expecting to eat nigiri roll sushi.
On an ending note, a question has to be posed. From your point of view, which is the most satisfying vehicle on sale today in the United States?
Take, for instance, the first Model 3 purchased by Jason Fenske. The man behind Engineering Explained took delivery of a brand-new Model 3 in December 2018 to celebrate two million subscribers on YouTube, and that car left much to be desired. Orange peel, deep scratches, a speck of dust in the paint, and panel gaps are some of the problems identified by Jason even though the vehicle had merely 21.7 miles (35 kilometers) on the odometer.
Satisfying can be defined as fulfillment, but I wouldn’t feel pleased with my purchase after spending $50,000 on a new car with so many problems. “The Most Satisfying Cars on the Market” survey also lists the Model S and Model Y in third and fourth place while the Model X settles for 10th place on the list.
Between them, CR members have chosen the Kia Telluride, Mazda MX-5 Miata, Lincoln Aviator, Lincoln Corsair, Toyota Prius, and Jeep Gladiator. As for the least satisfying nameplates, Consumer Reports singles out the Mazda CX-3 as the worst offender. That’s pretty rich coming from the same people who believe that Mazda is more reliable than Toyota and Lexus.
The most delicious excerpt from the survey concerns Jeep owners because they “criticized the Wrangler for its acceleration and handling.” I’m sorry to say it, but expecting car-like performance from a body-on-frame utility vehicle is like going to a McDonald’s expecting to eat nigiri roll sushi.
On an ending note, a question has to be posed. From your point of view, which is the most satisfying vehicle on sale today in the United States?