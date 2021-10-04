Cloudmaster DC6 Aircraft Is What Happens When Yacht Designers Take Over Airlines

This is the exact scenario that played out when the Cloudmaster DC6 G-APSA concept was conceived. The minds behind the project? Only one of the yachting industry’s most known designers, Bannenberg and Rowell (BR).
Since 1954 this design group has been focusing on making dreams a reality. Their website mainly reveals a love for naval design but combing through the projects available you’ll also find aircraft and interiors among the mix. That’s what you’re seeing here, this company’s twist on what it means to fly in style.
According to BR, the Cloudmaster is a spin on a real aircraft design, the DC-6 from Douglas Aircraft Company, a plane that was built between 1946 and 1958, a variation of which was even used by the United States Air Force Service.
For this design, BR was presented with an original model used during the Berlin airlift, but the main differences are brought about by the 1960s aesthetics. All of this is shown by “infusions of Mad Men and Ken Adams,” even a touch of Sean Connery’s tailoring (Mason & Sons) style has gone into this sucker. With those cues on hand, the team went to work creating a styling throwback that will appeal to a certain customer.
But inside vehicles like these, that story is no longer the case. Sure, the exterior styling may not be all that wow and could use a bit of client input regarding the paintjob, but interiors are just one of those places where you can really appreciate BR’s knack for design.
If you’re thinking that the Cloudmaster is some cramped plane where the movements of the passenger sitting in front of you send pain through your knees, think again. This plane is meant to be from an era before shoulder-to-shoulder seating and salted peanuts, and in doing so, offers an enormous amount of room for passengers to move about the cabin.
But while moving about the respective cabin, spaces like those found on yachts, go figure, also appear. One such space boasts a U-shaped seating that spans the full width of the fuselage while a central table with telescopic top is suitable for 12 guests to enjoy dinner. Also in this area is a galley and central bar equipped with of-era stools.
aircraft-like and fit around 18 guests. By placing six guests to a table, and four of them, along with the table, off to one side, a small corridor, just perfect for walking to your seat is created.
Materials like wood, semiprecious metals, glass, and even composites seem to make their appearance aboardthe Cloudmaster, along with leathers and LED lighting. But aspects such as engine strength or construction have not been presented as this beauty is currently just a concept.
Honestly, I feel that some billionaire out that probably owns an aircraft that looks a whole lot like this beast, and while we may never know who or where, at least we know who they may have spoken with for the interior design.
