Indulge in the Ultimate Spa Experience at Sea, on the Moskito Luxury Yacht

Let others worry about maximum speed, off-road thrills and adrenaline-pumping adventures. What you want is the ultimate indulging experience, perfect bliss and total relaxation. You're in luck: Moskito is waiting to take you on a different kind of trip, with its generous exterior and lavish interior that enhance a spa-like experience.



Moskito’s most striking feature, at first glance, is the extensive use of glass, which makes it look even more spacious, luminous and directly connected to the outside environment. Floor-to-ceiling glass doors, together with the full beam sky lounge, offer unobstructed and unforgettable panoramic views of the water.



At the aft of the vessel, the beach club is waiting to introduce you to a dedicated wellness area, where you will be able to treat yourself to a spa experience at sea. Another asset of the Moskito



Designed by Van Oossanen, Moskito cleverly combines the luxurious exterior with top performance. From the hull shape, to the 2 MTU 8V 4000 M63 engines, this yacht is created for power too, not just for



Moving on to the interior, a creation of the British design duo Bannenberg & Rowell, you will notice the premium materials (like the marble that’s used throughout), natural tones and sophisticated furnishings.



Unlike the most imposing superyachts developed by luxury brand Heesen Yachts, the recent Moskito is an example of understated sophistication. With a 50-meter (180 feet) length and a volume of 760GT, it has more than enough room for a luxurious sailing experience, without feeling overwhelming.

Moskito's most striking feature, at first glance, is the extensive use of glass, which makes it look even more spacious, luminous and directly connected to the outside environment. Floor-to-ceiling glass doors, together with the full beam sky lounge, offer unobstructed and unforgettable panoramic views of the water.

At the aft of the vessel, the beach club is waiting to introduce you to a dedicated wellness area, where you will be able to treat yourself to a spa experience at sea. Another asset of the Moskito yacht is the VIP 82-square meter (882 square feet) stateroom, on the main deck. The other 5 staterooms can accommodate up to 10 guests. You'll also have plenty of space to enjoy in the dining area or at the seating area at the bow.

Designed by Van Oossanen, Moskito cleverly combines the luxurious exterior with top performance. From the hull shape, to the 2 MTU 8V 4000 M63 engines, this yacht is created for power too, not just for beauty. With a 15.5 knots top speed, it can reach a range of 4,500 nautical miles (8,334 km) at 13 knots.

Moving on to the interior, a creation of the British design duo Bannenberg & Rowell, you will notice the premium materials (like the marble that's used throughout), natural tones and sophisticated furnishings.

The smart, luxurious interior design only extends the self-indulging experience of the main deck.

