Classic Ducati 900GTS Looks Fresh After Attending a Session of Custom Wizardry

Although the beast’s headlight and taillight were retained, its chucky turn signals have been discarded. In their stead, Huber proceeded to equip an assortment of aftermarket counterparts that’ll help him achieve the clutter-free aesthetic he was after. Last but not least, the cockpit features a set of clip-on handlebars from Tomaselli’s catalogue. The custom two-wheeler you’re seeing here is a one-man undertaking based on a 1978 variant from Ducati ’s mighty 900GTS range. Within its frame, Bologna’s monstrosity packs an air-cooledL-twin colossus that prides itself with two valves per cylinder head and a generous displacement of no less than 864cc.At approximately 7,200 rpm, this brutal piece of Italian machinery will be more than happy to generate as much as 65 hp. On the other hand, the four-stroke engine is fully capable of producing a ruthless torque output of up to 54 pound-feet (73 Nm) at about 4,000 rpm. A five-speed gearbox is tasked with handing the mill’s unforgiving force over to the rear wheel by means of a chain final drive.Ultimately, this state of affairs enables the 900GTS to run the quarter mile in just 13.1 seconds, while top speed is generously rated at 121 mph (195 kph). Now, the mastermind behind this tastefully modified behemoth goes by the name of Nick Huber – an ambitious motorcycle enthusiast who spends his free time customizing bikes of all shapes and sizes.The moto guru kicked things off by removing the machine’s original gas tank to make room for a custom alternative that manages to look seriously rad. To bring about them sweet cafe racer vibes, you will find curvy knee dents sculpted on both sides of this magnificent aluminum unit.As soon as the new fuel chamber was installed, Huber turned his attention to the rear end, where the stock tail and seat have been replaced by a classy leather saddle sitting atop a tweaked subframe module. Additionally, we notice a pair of round items filling the empty space where you’d normally see the bike’s angular side panels.Although the beast’s headlight and taillight were retained, its chucky turn signals have been discarded. In their stead, Huber proceeded to equip an assortment of aftermarket counterparts that’ll help him achieve the clutter-free aesthetic he was after. Last but not least, the cockpit features a set of clip-on handlebars from Tomaselli’s catalogue.