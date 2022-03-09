Classic 1976 Mitsubishi Jeep is a Japanese Take on an American 4X4 Heavyweight

You wouldn't believe the amount of money a handful of automakers across the globe made manufacturing what any American would identify as a Jeep. Then again, maybe not. Because they've been doing it for almost as long as Jeep themselves have.
A short while ago, we showcased to you a special Mitsubishi-produced Jeep knockoff from the 1990s. Consider that to be a bit like a Jeep TJ body produced in Japan and given a front fascia more akin to Jeeps from 30 years before the 90s instead of the one we're all familiar with. But at least this 1975 example of the same Mitsubishi Jeep at least has a body that matches its face.
Back in these days, AMC, not Chrysler, was in charge of Jeep. American Motors Corporation initially gave Mitsubishi the green light to carry on making Jeeps, even as they were being cranked out of factories in America. The same is true of Mahindra and Mahindra of India as well, although their recent Wrangler copycat was more than a bit less well received by Stellantis Group in this case. It was a field day for their lawyers, at least.
Equipped with a 2.4-liter carburetted Mitsubishi four-cylinder engine, four-wheel drive, and a four-speed on the tree manual transmission, this is not the kind of car you want to take many past 40 miles per hour on the highway. It's much more suited to the task of crossing grassy fields, rocky hills, and other miscellaneous off-road terrains you're liable to find in parts of rural Japan.
It must be said, the interiors in these Japanese Jeeps were never all that great, even at brand new. The previous owner in this one was nice enough to install a tachometer and a head unit. So it's not equipped like a poorly funded county jail cell anymore. With 49,053 kilometers (30,480 miles) on the odometer, there's likely plenty of life left in this Jeep as an occasional beachfront rental.
There are certainly less aesthetically pleasing trucks and SUVs trundling along the dunes at most beaches in South Florida. Just ask anyone who lives there. $29,000 from Duncan Imports & Classics in Christiansburg, Virginia, it's priced not like a toy at all.
