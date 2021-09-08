Cindy Crawford Doesn’t Age, but She Does Change Cars. Still Drinks Pepsi

Queen of the ‘90s and the first supermodel in the world (*that last part is debatable): Cindy Crawford remains one of the most influential and beloved models of all times. Also, she doesn’t age.
In the decades she’s been working in the industry, Cindy has produced memorable work, but none more relevant to our common passion (cars) than her 1992 Pepsi ad. Called “Two Kids,” it saw the model drive into a gas station in a red-over-tan Lamborghini Diablo, and head straight for a Pepsi as two kids gawked in amazement.
Directed by Joe Pytka, it was pure ‘90s mood, set against an arid backdrop that was nonetheless packed with glamour, thanks to Cindy and her Diablo.
Over the years, Cindy has revisited that ad several times, including in 2016 for a parody with James Corden, and in a 2018 Super Bowl ad, also for Pepsi. The car has changed, too. She drove a Countach for the Corden spoof and a Corvette for Pepsi, both in the same shade of red.
The year is 2021 and Cindy Crawford is back at Halfway Cafe gas station, still rocking the same jeans shorts and white tank top, the same silver hoops and giant hair, red pumps and the apparent ability to not age. That last part can’t be emphasized enough. But the car has changed once more, and Cindy is now going old-school in a red Cadillac Eldorado. And what do you know?, she has a pair of wolves as pets now.
The new shoot is not for an ad for Pepsi, but for a good cause, the model says on her Instagram. She and esteemed wildlife photographer David Yarrow are raising funds for the American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin, the same facility that treated her kid brother for leukemia. She doesn’t say whether the photos will be followed by a video, but here’s to hoping. A lot of effort went into the shoot, down to tracking down the original glam squad that did her hair and makeup in ‘92.
Until a video or the full photoshoot drops, here’s Cindy being utterly gorgeous in equally gorgeous cars along the years.
Directed by Joe Pytka, it was pure ‘90s mood, set against an arid backdrop that was nonetheless packed with glamour, thanks to Cindy and her Diablo.
Over the years, Cindy has revisited that ad several times, including in 2016 for a parody with James Corden, and in a 2018 Super Bowl ad, also for Pepsi. The car has changed, too. She drove a Countach for the Corden spoof and a Corvette for Pepsi, both in the same shade of red.
The year is 2021 and Cindy Crawford is back at Halfway Cafe gas station, still rocking the same jeans shorts and white tank top, the same silver hoops and giant hair, red pumps and the apparent ability to not age. That last part can’t be emphasized enough. But the car has changed once more, and Cindy is now going old-school in a red Cadillac Eldorado. And what do you know?, she has a pair of wolves as pets now.
The new shoot is not for an ad for Pepsi, but for a good cause, the model says on her Instagram. She and esteemed wildlife photographer David Yarrow are raising funds for the American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin, the same facility that treated her kid brother for leukemia. She doesn’t say whether the photos will be followed by a video, but here’s to hoping. A lot of effort went into the shoot, down to tracking down the original glam squad that did her hair and makeup in ‘92.
Until a video or the full photoshoot drops, here’s Cindy being utterly gorgeous in equally gorgeous cars along the years.