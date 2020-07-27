Chevrolet Camaro "Wagon" Looks Like Family-Sized Muscle

With more and more buyers having switched from wagons to SUVs in their pursuit of practicality, we've seen most offerings belonging to the first category vanishing from the American market. And the muscle car segment is no exception, as, for instance, the Dodge Durango pretty much replaces the departed Magnum as far as the go-fast SRT versions are concerned. But what if we were to try and keep the station wagon banner up, all with Chevy flavor? This rendering aims to answer that question with the help of a family-friendly Camaro.
As the keen-eyed among you have noticed, the pixel exercise sitting before us sees the front end of the current sixth-gen Chevrolet Camaro being married to the body of the contemporary B9-gen Audi RS4 Avant.
Now, this isn't any Camaro, but the ZL1 range-topper, which is animated by a 650 horsepower supercharged 6.2-liter V8 (you know, the LT4 shared with the C7 Corvette Z06). So, unlike the RS4, which has lost its naturally aspirated V8 and uses a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 (the 1999 original did pack a similar setup), this contraption doesn't believe in downsizing.
We can thank digital label tuningcar_ps for this effort and you should know the edit was completed using a smartphone, which only makes it more impressive.
Interestingly, both the Camaro and the RS4 Avant measure 4.78 meters in length (make that a tad over 188 inches), so perhaps the German car wasn't selected randomly. Then again, the Ingolstadt model isn't offered in the US, but, luckily, its V8-powered RS6 big brother is.
You can use this rendering as a way to pass the time until GM decides to deliver some clues on the future of the Camaro. As previously discussed, the current model is expected to be discontinued after the 2022 calendar year.
Various sources report that the Lansing Grand River plant that current produces the Camaro (together with the Cadillac CT4 and CT5) will be converted to build EVs, in an effort to sustain GM's plan of introducing 20 new electric vehicles globally by the end of 2023.
As such, the Camaro might have to find a new home of even go electric. And while the latter sounds like a move that simply shouldn't happen, at least from where we're standing, the carmaker has teased a battery-powered coupe with proportions similar to those of the Camaro during the EV Day media event it held earlier this year. And we've already seen the eCOPO Camaro drag racer one-off.
Now, while electrification is inevitable, here's to hoping there will be a seventh-generation Camaro whose engine range still includes V8s, be these offered alongside greener powertrains or not.
