Chevrolet Camaro Corolla Looks Like Japanese Muscle

It's difficult to check out this rendering, which places the front end of a Toyota Corolla on a Chevrolet Camaro, and not think there's something wrong with the world, or at least with its virtual side. However, there might just be a method to the madness.
To start with, such pixel works have grown in popularity, not least thanks to their power to put a smile on an aficionado’s face.
And, in case you're wondering why the mix, which comes from digital label Car Front Swaps, appears to be so stable, it has to do with Toyota having moved to more aggressive designs and the Camaro having... gone off the track.
Nevertheless, while you won't hear too many enthusiasts complaining about the meaner-looking Japanese models, we can't say the same about GM's pony/muscle car.
To be more precise, the 2019 facelift for the Camaro saw the bar separating the upper and the lower grilles receiving a black finish and welcoming the golden bowtie. Following negative feedback from the media and the public alike, a 2020 revision was introduced, with this seeing the Chevy emblem returning to the upper grille and the bar once again being color-coded.
And while the styling of the Camaro could be even more appealing, we have yet to receive fresh updates, with this also being true for the tech side of the vehicle - while the Mustang and the Challenger have constantly seen their muscle and handling updated, the Camaro was left behind.
Much to nobody's surprise, the said aspects are reflected in the sales race. Thus, if the trends we've seen continue, 2020 will mark the third consecutive year when the aging Challenger beats the Camaro, with the 'Stang leading the pack.
Meanwhile, the rumors about the demise of the Camaro (the current, sixth-gen model could be retired in 2022) refuse to go away. So, here's to hoping that GM does the right thing and gives the amazing C8 Corvette a seventh-gen Camaro range mate that's just as impressive.
