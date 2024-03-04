Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay Drives His $1.5M Aston Martin Valour in London

Gordon Ramsay was spotted driving his brand-new Aston Martin Valour through London. With a V12 engine that is anything but silent, there was no way the Hell's Kitchen star could have kept a low profile in that sports car.
Renowned British multi-Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay was seen getting into his supercar in front of the five-star Connaught Hotel in Mayfair, London.
His Aston Martin Valour is painted in Racing Green and rides on 21-inch honeycomb lightweight forged alloy wheels with a gloss black finish and Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 tires. Carbon ceramic brakes and yellow-painted brake calipers provide the stopping power.
Ramsay was seen driving off as people stared and snapped photos of his car. The celebrity chef has recently got his Valour supercar delivered but uselessly tried to keep a low profile while driving through London.
His car is one of only 110 Valours that Aston Martin is building as a tribute to the brand's heritage. The Valour is the definition of exclusivity. It is a super-limited run sports car, marking the 110th anniversary of the British brand. Inspired by the one-off Aston Martin Victor as well as by the original V8 Vantage and displaying a mix of American-style muscle and British elegance, the Valour is sentenced to be a collectible.
It is powered by the automaker's naturally aspirated 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine, which pumps out 705 horsepower (715 metric horsepower) and 555 pound-feet (752 Newton meters) of torque.
A super rare combination these days, the V12 is mated to a manual transmission, obviously making it a car for connoisseurs and people who enjoy driving more than anything else. It is one of only three V12-powered vehicles with a roam-your-own gearbox currently in production.
Aston Martin keeps the performance figures under wraps. But considering that the V12 Vantage flashes from 0 to 60 mph (0 to 97 kph) in 3.4 seconds and hits a top speed of 200 mph (322 kph), we can surely expect similar figures from the Valour.
Aston Martin never disclosed the price of the super-exclusive Valour. But it reportedly starts at around $1.5 million.
An avid supercar collector, Gordon Ramsay must have lost track of the number of Ferraris he owns. There are two LaFerraris in his collection, with a Monza SP2, a 488 Pista, and a Spider being among many others. There are reportedly 13 cars with the Prancing Horse badge in his garage in London.
Ramsay also owns two McLarens, a Senna and a 675LT Spider, a Porsche 918 Spyder, and a BAC Mono. He also owns one of the ten Land Rover Defender 110 SVX JB24, specifically built for the James Bond movie "Spectre." Only three of the ten survived, and one of them resides in Ramsay’s garage. The Aston Martin Valour is the latest addition to his collection.
