Celebrity Chef Cooks Wagyu Steaks in His Tesla For Clout, Probably, Undeniably Tasty

Nick DiGiovanni made his name as a contestant on season ten of MasterChef. We're talking back to when the show was hosted by the dynamic duo of Gordon Ramsay and Joe Bastianich at the height of their respective mean streaks. These days, Nick runs a very popular YouTube channel with nearly 4.5 million subscribers.
What does any of this have to do with automobiles? Well, not much. That was until Nick decided it would be a really neat idea to replace the burger patties of our favorite fast-food sandwiches with Wagyu beef patties he'd prepared himself, right there in the drive-through line in his Tesla.
Nick didn't do this just once. He made sure to hit the holy trinity of American fast-food burger joints to see which one would benefit the most from such high-quality beef. Meanwhile, a gas burner sits precariously close to Nick's Tesla's steering wheel and nav screen.
We can only imagine Elon Musk would be blowing steam out of his ears with rage if he had to see his car's posh vegan leather seats be splattered with the juices of cows fed beer and Japanese sake to make the meat extra tender.
Nick even goes as far as to grill a second ultra-expensive Wagyu patty to be able to accurately recreate a McDonald's Big Mac using all the components to make said sandwich, sans meat, of course. As we've said, Mcdonalds, Wendys, and Burger King were all given their time to shine with Wagyu beef replacing the sad meat-slurry patties you normally find.
In the biggest "well duh" move of all time, of course, the Wagyu beef made all three taste spectacular. But it was Wendys who Nick hailed as benefitting the most from pimping his drive-through experience, thanks to the fresher toppings.
Now please, Nick, go find some eco-friendly cleaning chemicals to get all the grease stains and gristle that now occupies the interior of your electric vehicle. Check the video down below if you want to see it all. Come back for more wacky car shenanigans right here on autoevolution.
