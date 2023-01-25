Carsized Is the Website Car Enthusiasts Have Been Asking For, Helps You Compare Dimensions

There are some ideas floating around that never seem to materialize. When they do, you get people scratching their heads about why hasn’t anyone done that before. This is precisely what Carsized evokes as soon as you visit the website for the first time. It is the website car enthusiasts have asked for, especially those who love – or need – to compare vehicle dimensions.
Carsized reunited a large number of pictures from several car models and allowed them to be juxtaposed so that visitors could have a visual representation of how different these vehicles are. There are three angles available: front, rear, and side. Car 1 is always in front of car 2, but you can swap their positions whenever you want.
You can also select how to align those images. There are five options: the middle of their wheelbase, the front axle, the rear axle, the front edge, or the rear edge. Front and rear pictures are not juxtaposed: the vehicles are presented as if they were really parked next to each other.
Below each car description, Carsized states where it photographed the vehicles. Switzerland is where most of the pictures were taken, but we can also see cars from UAE, such as the Cadillac Escalade. Curiously, the Escalade offers only the side view. Several websites are already writing stories based on what this tool allows them to compare.
The answer to the question of why no one came up with the idea before is simple: that’s because it is complicated to do what Carsized did. Getting the pictures in the exact perspective the website needs is tricky. It would be cheaper to find them among the images released by the manufacturers. When they do not suit the website’s needs, it has to hire someone to photograph the car from the right angle. And that seems to be what it did for all images.
After that, Carsized had to scale the pictures so that they could be compared appropriately. That must have taken an editor or an entire team to spend days, if not months, making sure all the images would be presented as if you parked those cars side by side. The windows have to be transparent, and the image in the back has to be a little translucid so that the pictures do not compete for the viewers’ attention.
Carsized promises to be a great tool for motoring writers and people looking for a used or new vehicle. They may be wondering if a given vehicle fits their parking spaces, if it is not too low or too tall, and how it compares to that other option they had in mind. The website accepts donations and suggestions of vehicles people would like to see on Carsized for more comparisons. It is a brilliant idea. Hopefully, one that will grow to include any car we can think of.
