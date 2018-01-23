autoevolution
 

Carlos Sainz Jr. Following in His Father's Rally Tracks at Monte Carlo

Renault Sport Formula One Team driver Carlos Sainz will make his first appearance this year at the 2018 Rallye Monte-Carlo, where he will drive the 13.58 km La Cabanette-Col de Braus stage on 28 January. Behind the wheel of the new Renault Megane RS, Sainz Jr. has some big shoes to fill, those of his father, two times WRC champion and three-time Monte Carlo winner Carlos Sainz Cenamor.
A tough thing to do, as truth be told Sainz Jr. will not actually race for the win. He will, however, be driving the VIP course car that checks the stage before the timed World Rally Championship contenders.

“I’m really looking forward to experiencing Rallye Monte-Carlo for the first time. I’ve heard so much about it from my dad – how difficult the stages are, how the conditions can change in an instant from snow to rain or bright sunshine and of course how you need nerves of steel for some of those mountain passes and hairpins! It’s going to be a real thrill to take part in such a legendary event behind the wheel of a Renault Megane R.S, which will be fitted with snow and studded tires so I can get a more complete sensation of rallying around these stages,” Sainz Jr. said in a statement.

The Megane RS to be driven by Sainz Jr. is one of four cars handed by the French manufacturer to the Automobile Club de Monaco (ACM), which will be used at several sports events organised by the ACM in the Principality of Monaco.

This year, the Monte Carlo race will have fifty percent of the route new, compared to 2017. For the first time in history, the Thoard - Sisteron stage over the Col de Fontbelle will be contested in that direction.

The official start for 86th Rallye Automobile Monte-Carlo is scheduled for Thursday, January 25. The competition will extend well into the weekend, ending on January 28.
