2018 Renault Megane RS Showcases Acceleration With Digital Dash

The all-new Renault Megane RS was revealed last year, but this is the first tachometer video we've ever seen. But that's because the launch event took place last week. So, should you start saving for a new, more powerful Renault?

6 photos HP .



Why are we upset about five extra HP? Well, it's because this is being used to power a heavier car. The old 275 Trophy-R, for example, tipped the scales at 1,290 kg, while the regular 275 Cup-S and



So as a result, the 2018 model has 193 HP/ton, compared to 233 HP/ton for something hot like the new Alpine, which ironically has a de-tuned version of the same 1.8-liter turbo.



According to Renault, it takes 5.8 seconds for the hot hatch to reach 100 km/h. That's about the same as the Leon Cupra, Civic Type R, and Hyundai i30 N. If you want to get there even faster, consider adding AWD to the list of things your hatchback should have.



One thing differentiating this RS from the old one is that it's a tech-fest. This very video showcases the digital dashboard, shared with the rest of the Megane family, but given fresh graphics in Sports mode. And yes, the car is changing gears by itself.



“After having been involved in the development process during 2017, I’m very proud to be the ambassador for the new Renault Megane RS“, F1 driver, Nico



In short... maybe. You see, this is the most powerful Renault production car ever made, but not by much. The previous generation featured a 275 horsepower version, while this one packs 280Why are we upset about five extra HP? Well, it's because this is being used to power a heavier car. The old 275 Trophy-R, for example, tipped the scales at 1,290 kg, while the regular 275 Cup-S and 265 Trophy were almost exactly 1.4 tons. But the newer model is 1,450 kilograms. But that's the price to pay when you ditch the lightweight 3-door platform and go for a family-friendly 5-door format.So as a result, the 2018 model has 193 HP/ton, compared to 233 HP/ton for something hot like the new Alpine, which ironically has a de-tuned version of the same 1.8-liter turbo.According to Renault, it takes 5.8 seconds for the hot hatch to reach 100 km/h. That's about the same as the Leon Cupra, Civic Type R, and Hyundai i30 N. If you want to get there even faster, consider addingto the list of things your hatchback should have.One thing differentiating this RS from the old one is that it's a tech-fest. This very video showcases the digital dashboard, shared with the rest of the Megane family, but given fresh graphics in Sports mode. And yes, the car is changing gears by itself.“After having been involved in the development process during 2017, I’m very proud to be the ambassador for the new Renault Megane RS“, F1 driver, Nico Hulkenberg said. “I had the opportunity to drive the car at various racetracks – Monaco, Montlhery, and Spa-Francorchamps – and I was impressed by the efficiency of the latest onboard technologies.”