Carlex Tunes Mercedes-Benz G500 4x4² By Brabus, Transforms Into a Leather Cube

You already know that the 4x4 Squared is a factory-tuned version of the G-Class, so Brabus modified a car that was already enhanced when compared to the model it as a base.
Meanwhile, it looks like an unnamed customer felt that these mods were not enough, and wanted even more for his or her G-Wagen.
The specialists at Carlex
have focused on the interior of the modified Gelandewagen
, which has been transformed to match the exterior, while also having a modern look.
Most of the upholstered surfaces in the passenger compartment have received perforated Alcantara, which is described by the Polish tuner as a “perfect choice” for the most comfortable interior possible.
The boxy shapes of the G500 Squared were matched inside by a rhombus pattern, which was accomplished using a particular sewing technique that created the described form through stitching.
The seats and door cards come in two shades of black, and they also have a contrasting shade of bright yellow, chosen to match the exterior. Using it for anything more would have been distasteful.
The steering wheel blends black stitching with the same shade of thread. Evidently, Carlex could not help itself and wrapped the dash in Alcantara, and the same can be said about the A-pillars, headliner, and the rest of the interior surfaces that do not have carbon fiber or other ornaments.
Clients who want even more are invited by Carlex to request a personalized offer for their G-Class models. The firm also has a partner specialized in sound systems, which can work with Carlex to provide a magnified audio setup for almost any automobile.
Just in case you have forgotten the specs of the Brabus-tuned G500 4x4 Squared, it comes with a 500 HP
twin-turbo V8, which delivers a peak torque of 710 Nm (523 lb-ft).
It can sprint from 0 to 62 mph in just 6.9 seconds, which is more than some would feel comfortable doing in a car that weighs about three tons. Top speed is electronically capped at 210 km/h (130 mph).