autoevolution

Pagani Automobili Designs Airbus Cabin and It Is Properly Opulent

 
25 May 2017, 11:41 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Few cars out there can hold a candle against Horacio Pagani's creations when it comes to the almost obsessive attention to detail he shows when designing their interiors.
You may find them too busy or too shiny for your taste, but even so, you'd still find it hard not to call them "beautiful." They are indeed a work of art, and hearing Horacio (loosely) quote Michelangelo really didn't feel out of place.

"Perfection lies in the relentless pursuit of details in everything," said the great Italian Renaissance Artist, according to Horacio, and that has to be the best definition we've heard so far. Since we all know perfection is not attainable, the best way you can at least come close is to continue to strive for it despite knowing you won't be successful.

Some might call that madness but, at the end of the day, if that's what it takes to come up with the designs and the quality of execution you can find inside the cars coming from Pagani Automobili, then so be it.

This hasn't gone unnoticed over at Airbus so when a project for remodeling the interior of a jet presented itself, the French company knew who to turn to. That's how the Airbus Corporate Jets ACJ319nea Infinito was created.

The entire team at Pagani Automobili chipped in for what can only be described as a rescaled and reinterpreted Pagani Huayra interior. All the trademarks are there - the quilted leather, the brushed aluminum, the exposed carbon fiber - everything that would help a Pagani Huayra owner feel right at home.

In bringing together the best of the supercar and business jet worlds, we enable an elegant and seamless link for customers of both, while bringing a fresh approach to cabin design and satisfying very demanding standards,” said Airbus Corporate Jets Managing Director, Benoit Defforge.

Pagani started off with a blank sheet of paper, meaning the only restrictions were the technical ones. Other than that, everything was allowed, so the designers looked to use everything - space, light, materials - to their advantage, and we'd say we can all agree they have successfully created a jet cabin anyone would be delighted to fly in.

The ACJ319neo Infinito can take up to eight people for a maximum range of 12,500 kilometers (or 7,767 miles or 15 hours). We don't know about you but we've flown onboard some worse-looking jets in our time.

[FACEBOOK=https://www.facebook.com/PaganiAutomobili/videos/1771435342883597/
acj319neo infinito Pagani Automobili Airbus jet interior design
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78