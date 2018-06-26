Carjackers Pick the Wrong Guy, Armed Off-Duty Cop Opens Fire

Hardened criminals would say that the key to not being caught is to always know your target. This is a lesson that these 2 wannabe carjackers skipped, and they nearly paid with their life for it.

The incident happened in April this year in Chicago, in front of a barbershop at the intersection of 79th and Hamlin. However, COPA Chicago released the surveillance video just now, which has brought the incident back into media attention.The footage, which you can see below, at the bottom of the page, shows two men strolling down the street and stopping near a black BMW X6 . One of them reaches for the passenger door and jumps inside, while the other jumps on the back seat.Seconds later, another man emerges from the car: the driver, who also happened to be an off-duty cop with the Chicago PD. He takes out his gun and starts shooting at the wannabe carjackers, one of whom is also packing. They exchange shots like in the Wild Wild West, before the thieves make a run for it, with the cop hot on their tail.The silver lining is that no one was hurt in the shoot-out, though the black BMW was riddled by bullets, as was another car, a white Jeep Wrangler the cop used for cover briefly. The police officer managed to stop the two thieves, even if he didn’t manage to apprehend them on the spot. Come to think of it, the guy only wanted to get a haircut, and he ended up with his hands full.No word on whether he managed to get the haircut when the brouhaha died down, but at least he earned major points with the eyewitnesses to the incident. Barbershop owner Corey Felton and eyewitness Keith Harris praised him for his quick thinking and rapid response, telling the media at the time that they were happy the carjackers didn’t get their way.