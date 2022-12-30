Canoo Clarifies Why It Is Suing Harbinger, States Tony Aquila Follows Board Decisions

We wrote about the lawsuit Canoo filed against Harbinger based on what Business Insider reported, but there is nothing like going to the source to learn all nuances such legal action can involve. In this case, the source came to autoevolution to rectify some of the elements we had presented. The company also sent us a copy of the lawsuit for us to get a better picture of what Canoo believes it has to set straight with Harbinger.

22 photos