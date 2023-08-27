Can Your PC Handle Forza Motorsport or Do You Need to Upgrade?

Forza Motorsport is coming out on October 10, and it's one of the most anticipated games of this year by quite a margin. The last entry from the franchise was Motorsport 7, which came out in 2017. Since then, Forza Horizon has been spearheading the racing series, but no matter how much arcade vibes it gives players, some of the more "serious" folk want a bit more realism into the mix. A Gran Turismo competitor, if you may.
Thanks to Phil Spencer's brilliant vision with Game Pass and monthly subscriptions, on October 10, everyone can enjoy Forza Motorsport when it comes out on PC and Xbox Series X|S. Provided you're subscribed to Xbox or PC Game Pass for a minimum of $10 monthly.
If you're on a console, then you're set, and you don't need to do anything else but wait for the game to come out. But if you're planning on switching gears to the blue-screen realm of the PC folk, then make sure you're rig can take it. Microsoft just published the hardware specs for the game at Gamescom, so let's check them out.
For the Minimum Specs or Low Settings, you need at least an Intel i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 CPU paired with an Nvidia GTX 1060 or AMD RX 5500 XT graphics card. You can make do with 8GB of RAM, but you'll need an SSD with 130GB of free space.
The Recommended Specs or High Settings require your rig to have at least 16GB of RAM, an Intel i5-11600k or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU, and an Nvidia RTX 2080 TI or AMD RX 6800 XT GPU.
The Ideal Specs for Ultra Settings are not for the faint of heart. For they require a monetary sacrifice. The most pretentious PC gamers will need an Intel i7-11700k or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor paired with an Nvidia RTX 4080 or an AMD RX 7900XT graphics card.
While these CPUs aren't all that expensive, the GPUs will surely cost more than a pretty penny. The specs also recommend 16GB of RAM, but you can go 4K 60 fps with those components, which means 32GB of RAM would be much better. You can't really do a lot with 16 these days.
The single-player experience has the unlocked framerate option. Still, when you go online against others, the framerate will be locked at 60 to ensure a consistent experience for players across the board. This might anger people who want the multiplayer component to run as much as their PC can handle.
If you're a huge fan and can't wait to get your hands on the game on October 10, you'll be glad to know that if you get Premium Edition, you can start playing five days early on October 5.
