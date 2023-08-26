Play the Crew Motorfest for Free at Launch for a Limited Time

The Crew Motorfest is coming out on September 14, with some Early Access caveats. Still, the great news is that anyone can try it out for a limited time when it finally releases. If Ubisoft was almost non-existent in the gaming market last year, in 2023, the company is coming back with a vengeance and more.
Ubisoft and developer Ivory Tower decided everyone should be privy to the awesomeness of their upcoming arcade-style racing game, The Crew Motorfest. The only tiny catch is that you can only play it for five hours as a free trial between September 14-17.
The fact that it's a trial version and not a demo is essential. A demo is a separate slice of a game that can't carry any progress. In contrast, a game trial is just a limited-time experience of the entire game. In other words, you keep what you earn in the long run if you decide to spring for the game.
Motorfest is $70 or 70 Euros in Europe. Suppose you get the Gold or Ultimate editions for $100 or 120 dollars or Euro, respectively. In that case, you also gain three days of Early Access along with the Year 1 Pass that gets you 25 additional vehicles sprinkled throughout next year. At launch, you'll get the 2023 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye and the 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS, with 2 new cars each month.
However, you don't have to pay the entire price to gain access to Ultimate Edition. Ubisoft+, their 15-bucks month subscription model, includes the most jampacked edition.
Besides, you also gain access to Ubisoft's entire suite of games, including the upcoming Assassin's Creed Mirage and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.
Not to sound like an old infomercial voiceover, "but that's not all folks!" Microsoft is about to make one of the most earth-shaking moves in the video game industry and give Ubisoft the rights to stream Activision games for 15 years.
Microsoft's Vice Chair and President said about the ABK deal, "This includes executing an agreement effective at the closing of our merger that transfers the cloud streaming rights for all current and new Activision Blizzard PC and console games released over the next 15 years to Ubisoft Entertainment SA, a leading global game publisher. The rights will be in perpetuity."
This should mean a more expensive Ubi+ tier is coming, but you still can't beat the offer. While local gaming purists might not care, the casual side of the market has been clamoring for ages for Activision-Blizzard games to go to a streaming service.
The ink on the contract should dry off until October 18, but no one knows exactly when that will happen.
