Can We Agree That Some Stickers Have Been Played Out, Already?

It is perfectly fine not to have any stickers on your car, ever, and nobody will say anything is missing. If in doubt, go like Marie Kondo and ask if the sticker brings joy. I have recently seen one that wrote "financial disaster" on the A-pillar of a vehicle. The model in question was built between 2006 and 2013, and this example was not one of the later cars. In other words, it was about ten years old, and it was not the top-of-the-line variant, either. The make and model are irrelevant here.You could get one for about $5,000 , and it is a reasonable choice for a vehicle, as many on this market come with a 1.6-liter engine, so it is not much of a gas guzzler, especially if you get the ultra-frugal 1.6 diesel. So no, it did not apply to that vehicle.Now, does that sound like a "Financial Disaster" to you? I first saw it when I parked next to it, and I thought it was a bit too much, but I went on my way. When I got back to my car, I gave it a second look and snapped a picture. It just does not work for a reasonable purchase.Maybe it would have been appropriate if it were on a Mazda RX-8 that was turned into a racecar , and it was also turbocharged. Then, it would have made sense. Here, not so much.The entire vehicle had several other stickers, including one of a check engine sign with a question mark inside it, so perhaps it just needed a better mechanic, but that is not the point.This is not the first time I have seen a car with stickers on it that are no longer amusing, fun, or appropriate. Just today, I saw a car that was bone stock except for a set of stock wheels that were painted in a shade of gold.That vehicle had stickers of various brands that supply aftermarket parts , but I'm going to go on a limb and say that it might not have had anything other than stock.Do you remember when stickers on car doors looked cool? The year was 2001, and The Fast and the Furious had just been released in theaters. So, there you have it, 21 years since it was cool to put stickers on a car that was tuned in one way or another.Mind you, it was tacky even then to put stickers of parts manufacturers on a car that did not have any performance-enhancing components from them.For that matter, simply owning a product made by a certain manufacturer does not justify placing a sticker of the brand on your car. Yes, I am talking about people who placed that sticker they got for free in the box with their iPhone or iPod. Yes, you know what I am writing about.Now, you might say that this is something of personal taste, which it is, and everyone is free to accessorize their vehicles how they please, but I am merely suggesting making an effort to be original if you do it. Or, at least, not one of those stickers that say, "nobody rides for free," or funny internet references that were amusing a decade ago.If you were looking for a conclusion, the idea would be to leave your vehicle alone if you cannot think of anything original to add to it in the form of a sticker.It is fine to advertise your business if you want to, but a sticker of a played-out joke is not going to provide you with any benefit in any way.It is perfectly fine not to have any stickers on your car, ever, and nobody will say anything is missing. If in doubt, go like Marie Kondo and ask if the sticker brings joy.