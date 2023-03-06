Cadillac Spied Testing New Electric SUV, Looks Like the Lyriq Crossed With the XT6

Cadillac is one full product cycle away from going completely electric by 2030. The luxury-oriented brand has already thinned out its dealership network in the United States, with roughly 150 retailers deciding to part ways rather than invest in costly EV-centric upgrades.
What does Cadillac have to show for itself as of March 2023? The only electric vehicle currently wearing the brand’s logo is called Lyriq, a mid-size crossover that’s minutely larger in comparison to the ICE-only XT5.
Vice prez Rory Harvey recently confirmed three new electric vehicle reveals for 2023, although it’s hard to guesstimate what segments will be covered by said vehicles. With Cadillac’s lineup going fully electric by 2030, every single current-generation model is certain to receive a zero-emission equivalent under the same or a different moniker. The e-Escalade, for example, is a matter of when rather than if considering that General Motors already produces a body-on-frame EV platform for applications that include the GMC Hummer EV.
The XT6 three-row crossover with XT5 underpinnings will receive an electric sibling as well. Recently spied in Michigan wearing lots of camouflage and a manufacturer plate out back, the electric sport utility vehicle should slot above the Lyriq in the luxury automaker’s lineup.
Fitted with placeholder lights fore and aft, the prototype also sports flush door handles, Lyriq-inspired trim at the base or the rear window, and dual-spoke alloys with six lug nuts per corner. The Chevrolet Blazer EV also rocks six of them, and being a unibody, the yet-to-be-named crossover from Cadillac definitely features the BEV3.
The boringly named BEV3 is a different animal from the BEV2 platform of the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV, a modular design that can be adapted for front-, rear-, and all-wheel-drive applications. A skateboard-type design with the battery cells located within the wheelbase, the BEV3 uses General Motors-designed Ultium Drive motors.
Believed to be called Symboliq, the family-sized electric crossover in the photo gallery should receive rear-wheel drive as standard and all-wheel drive as an option. A performance-oriented variant is possible as well, more so if you remember that Chevrolet is currently developing an SS-branded variant of the Blazer EV. On full song, it makes 557 horsepower and 648 pound-feet (879 Nm).
Our carparazzi have also caught a glimpse of the dashboard, which features a landscape-oriented curved infotainment system and instrument cluster à la the recently facelifted XT4. Devoid of exhaust outlets out back or radiators behind the lower front grille, this prototype also flaunts a glass roof for the first two rows of seats and a separate glass panel for the third row.
The starting price is anyone’s guess for the time being, with the Lyriq kicking off at $58,590 in rear-wheel-drive form and the XT6 carrying a sticker price of $48,595. The Symboliq – or whatever it will be called – is pretty much certain to exceed $60,000 in base specification.
