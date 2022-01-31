Cable Cowboy Sets Eyes on UK's EV Industry With Charging Venture

He’s not the type to smack you in the face with his success, but John Malone, aka Cable Cowboy, is the single largest landowner in the U.S., and a media mogul with a net worth estimated at $9.22 billion. His interests are vast and far-reaching, from Formula 1 to media companies like Discovery Channel. He’s also set his eyes on UK’s electric car industry, and just launched a car charging venture.

