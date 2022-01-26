Bentley To Develop Its First All-Electric Vehicle in 2025 in Crewe Plant

More on this:

1 2022 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Officially Greets Europeans From Autoworld Museum Brussels

2 Bentley Says Goodbye to the 650-Horsepower W12 With a $1.5 Million Dollar Coupe

3 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Traverses Iceland in One 455-Mile Stint Using Biofuel

4 Bentley Electric GT to Be Revealed on Centenary Day as Future of Gran Touring

5 Bentley's Next SUV Will Be An Electric Vehicle, Plug-In Hybrids to Come First