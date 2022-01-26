Bentley To Develop Its First All-Electric Vehicle in 2025 in Crewe Plant

After teasing us with a concept version in 2017, British luxury automaker Bentley, confirmed on Wednesday that it would begin producing its first full-electric vehicle in the next three years. The Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) company is investing £2.5 billion in sustainability over the next 10-years.
Bentley stated that it would reconfigure its UK plant in Crewe to develop its first all-electric vehicle. The automaker, however, did not disclose any details of what form its pioneer BEV will take, Reuters reported.
The firm initiated a Beyond100 strategy that involves exclusively building electric vehicles and becoming carbon neutral by 2030. It started the campaign in 2020.
According to the automaker’s Chief Executive, Adrian Hallmark, securing the production of the vehicle is a milestone moment for Bentley and UK as a whole. He added that It would enable a long-term sustainable future for Cheshire.
The British automaker’s Beyond 100 is the boldest campaign in the manufacturer’s illustrious history and the luxury segment.
Bentley is not only looking to become a benchmark automaker for luxury car manufacturers or for sustainability credentials but the entire scope of their operation. According to figures acquired from the SMMT (Society of Motor Manufacturers and Trader), plug-in vehicles account for one in every six new cars registered in the UK.
The UK plans to be climate positive, which involves investing in renewable energy and forestation projects. They are also transitioning into a plastic-neutral territory, which involves removing more of the material from the environment than it produces. The UK will ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel vehicles from 2030.
Recently, SMMT warned that even though the UK has registered more electric vehicles in 2021 than in the last five years combined, there was a need for charging infrastructure.
UK recorded a 75% surge in electric car registration, from 108,000 in 2020 to 191,000 in 2021. The best-selling EV in the country was the Tesla Model 3.
