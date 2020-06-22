C8 Corvette "Figther Jet" Shows American Theme and Then Some

There's quite nothing like the C8 Chevrolet Corvette, which delivers a midship package starting from under $60,000, when it comes to stirring up the aftermarket world. From rendering artists to builders and, obviously, adrenaline-thirsty owners, there are more and more enthusiasts willing to take the 2020 'Vette well past its factory setup. And the car starting at us now is an example as good as any.
Unsurprisingly, the first custom aspect of this Chevy that captures one's attention is the wrap of the machine. Heck, this might just make certain beholders expect they're dealing with a low-flying fighter jet. For the record, this toy rolled off the production line dressed in white.
If we look past the second skin job of the Corvette, we can discuss the tech aspects of the build. According to Faisal Rahman, its owner (you'll find the gearhead's account in the first Instagram post below), this was the first C8 to sport a titanium exhaust, the type of hardware we've recently seen on the Ferrari-branded mid-engined Corvette.
In addition, the naturally aspirated 6.2-liter LT2 motor, which delivers 495 ponies in stock form, has been gifted with a nitrous shot. And it's true that, for now, these are the only serious mods that can be put to work.
Sure, we've already seen multiple twin-turbo builds being put together, while the supercharger community might also have a say in the story of the C8 Chevrolet Corvette. However, to the best of our knowledge, no developer has managed to play with the ECU of that LT2 yet. Of course, given all the efforts made in this direction, it shouldn’t take all that long before the stairway to four-figure heaven is inaugurated.
Meanwhile, Chevrolet engineers are hard at work developing the go-faster incarnations of the eighth-generation Corvette. In fact, we've recently featured a fresh batch of spyshots portraying the C8 Z06, which should land next year.
