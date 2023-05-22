C8 Chevrolet Corvette Drags Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, Someone Got Surprised

Sometimes, expectations are not just fulfilled but also exceeded. And even if something is quirky, it does not mean it should be discarded – which is also valid across the vast expanses of the automotive industry.
Just look at the evolution of specific nameplates. General Motors, for example, has had its subsidiary Chevrolet do 'America's sports car' for seven decades (and counting). For seven of its eight generations, the setup was set in stone with the traditional front-engine RWD arrangement, and it seemed like nothing could budge it. Alas, quite surprisingly, considering the traditionalist corporate culture of the GM corner-office head honchos, Team Chevrolet finally got approval to make the C8 iteration a reimagined mid-size 'Ferrari killer' when it was time to bring another Corvette generation to the market a few years ago.
And now we have Stingray, Z06, and E-Ray heroes to throw against import rivals and presumably show them who's boss. However, there is one little catch. Chevrolet went in the novel mid-engine RWD or eAWD direction but kept one classic attribute to potentially appease customers that would jump around running amok, crying their outrage at the sight of too many substantial changes. As such, both the 6.2-liter LT2 cross-plane and 5.5-liter LT6 flat-plane V8s do not rely on forced induction to achieve their respective up to 495, 655, or 670-hp levels of greatness.
Thus, they do have their limits, especially against heavier and less nimble models, but do not necessarily care about that in certain use case scenarios. For example, even a high-performance executive car will not stand a chance against the C8 Corvette in a canyon carving session, especially if the driver knows how to take advantage of the mid-size V8 setup. But at the quarter-mile dragstrip, things might look a little different. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have an eloquent example.
So, when he is not mixing business with racing pleasure at Mission Raceway Park – aka Thunder by the River, in Mission, British Columbia, Canada, the videographer behind the Wheels Plus channel on YouTube is also a major fan of 'Thunder Mountain' - aka the Bandimere Speedway quarter-mile dragstrip in Colorado. And this is where he caught the feisty brawl between a crimson C8 Chevy Corvette (most likely a Z51 Stingray) and an unidentified Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe executive-class sedan.
Well, the blue Mercedes could be anything, from a base GT 43 to a flagship GT 63 S E-Performance hybrid. Still, the bi-turbo V8 badges on the side identify it as a 'regular' GT 63 or GT 63 S because the entry-level models have inline-six mills under the hood, and the E-Performance models are too fresh to arrive for these brawls just yet. As such, there really was just one way this race could go – toward absolute V8 glory. Now, which of them got the laurels is an entirely different order of premium business. But you do get the hints, right?
