1,111-HP Lucid Air Barely Wins Drag Race Against Half-As-Powerful Porsche Taycan

Horsepower wars have never ended – there was just a temporary cease-fire on the grounds that big V8s were harmful to the environment. But have you noticed that no one bats an eye to the ever-increasing power outputs of electric cars nowadays? Granted, no vicious gases come out of the tailpipes of EVs, but the electricity doesn't rain down from heaven. On second thought, thunderstorms are precisely that - a downpour of electricity – but that's utterly useless, with no practical way of capturing and storing it.

18 photos Photo: YouTube/carwow