Byton Shows More of the Crazy Big Screen of Its Upcoming EV

When it comes to screens, regardless of their use, size does matter. Over the past few years, we’ve seen the screens that go into our cars grow to impressive proportions, as they struggle to meet higher demands. But none of them is even close to a match to Byton’s huge 50-inch device that will be deployed on its first production EVs.
Byton is a Chinese startup, as it is funded with Chinese money. It was set up by people previously employed by big names of the industry like BMW and Nissan. Like any other auto startup, its core business is making electric vehicles.
There are two Byton cars in the works, the M-Byte and the K-Byte. The former is an SUV, while the latter a sedan. Since there's little these cars can do to impress an industry saturated by electric car ideas, Byton had to get creative. So it came up with this huge screen.
The company calls the cars’ interior layout a digital lounge. The main star of design is the central screen, stretching from side to side on the dashboard to become the largest such hardware ever fitted in a serial production vehicle.
Not many details about the screen – resolution, capabilities and so on – are known so far, but judging solely by the photos released this week by the Chinese, there's no doubt they will be impressive.
The M-Byte SUV is officially scheduled to be launched in China by the end of the year, with more markets to follow in 2020, possibly including the U.S. Initial details about the car point to it being capable of driving on a single charge for up to 250 miles (402 km) thanks to a 71 kW battery pack.
A bigger, 95 kW battery is also planned, allowing for a range of 325 miles (523 km). Pricing is expected to start at under $50,000.
